Here’s how South Florida will be affected by a federal government shutdown

By Taylor Dolven

December 21, 2018 06:13 PM

If Democrats and Republicans in Washington D.C. fail to reach a compromise on border security by midnight Friday, 25 percent of the federal government will “shut down.” But South Floridians who don’t work for the federal government may not notice.

In the event of a shutdown, South Florida’s national parks will remain open, but staff there will be scarce. Big Cypress National Preserve and Everglades National Park confirmed visitors will be able to enter the parks, but the visitors centers will not be staffed, and the public restrooms will be closed. The parks’ vendors (private tours, restaurants, bathrooms) will be open. Some trails and campgrounds may be closed on a case-by-case basis.

Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport will be running normally. Transportation Security Administration officers will continue to work, but they won’t be getting paid. Historically, workers are back paid once the government resumes normal operations.

“The TSA will continue to provide the rigorous security it always does if there is a partial government shutdown,” TSA said in a statement. “Travelers will see no difference in security.”

PortMiami will remain open as well.

Cuts in State Department funding could impact passport processing times for those who need to get their documents renewed in a hurry, the New York Times reported. Miami’s passport agency that processes rush passports did not respond to requests for comment.

