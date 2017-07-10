Gorman, Naylor in finals of MLB High School Home Run Derby in Miami

Noah Naylor (left) of Mississauga, Ontario, Canada and Nolan Gorman of Glendale, Ariz. finished in the top two on Sunday, July 9 to reach the finals of MLB High School Home Run Derby in conjunction with MLB All-Star Week Miami at Marlins Park, home of the Miami Marlins. They will compete against each other during the T-Mobile MLB Home Run Derby on Monday, July 10 also at Marlins Park. Photo By Jim Varsallone