Gorman, Naylor in finals of MLB High School Home Run Derby in Miami

Nolan Gorman and Noah Naylor finished in the top two on Sunday, July 9 to reach the finals of MLB High School Home Run Derby in conjunction with MLB All-Star Week Miami at Marlins Park, home of the Miami Marlins.
They will compete against each other during the T-Mobile MLB Home Run Derby where Giancarlo Stanton (Miami Marlins) attempts to defend his title on Monday, July 10 also at Marlins Park.
Naylor, 17, of Mississauga, Ontario, Canada hit 15 home runs (7 first round, 8 second round) using the field's regular dimensions. (335 left field line, 407 centerfield, 335 right field line). He will be a senior at St. Joan of Arc Catholic School.
It was a busy day at Marlins Park for the Naylor boys. Noah’s older brother, Josh, a top prospect with the San Diego Padres, proudly watched, making the trip to South Florida as a member of the World team in the Futures Game, which followed the High School Home Run Derby. Talk about a reversal of sorts, Josh also played in the Futures Game last year as a top prospect for the Miami Marlins at Petco Park during MLB All-Star Week San Diego.
Gorman, 17, of Glendale, Ariz. hit 14 home runs (7 first round, 7 second round). He will be a senior at Sandra Day O’Connor High School.
Nolan’s parents, Brian and Jennifer, made the trip to South Florida to show their support. His grandparents, Ana and Tom, did, too, flying in from New York where they were on a cross-country road trip.
Triston Casas, 17, of (South Florida) Pembroke Pines participated in front of the hometown crowd which included his grandmother. He hit 10 home runs (8 first round, 2 second round).
Casas was second after the first round, but he struggled with a change of pitchers in the second round. He will be a senior at American Heritage High School in Plantation.
The derby featured seven of the top high school sluggers (Class of 2018) from Canada, Puerto Rico and the United States. They were selected in conjunction with MLB, USA Baseball and MLB International. Each player received one pair of Franklin Batting Gloves, a pair of Under Armour Cleats, a New Era All-Star Game Batting Practice Cap, a Majestic All-Star Game Batting Practice Jersey, a pair of Majestic Baseball Pants and other minor equipment.
---
St. Thomas University baseball from Miami Gardens was involved in the derby. The pitchers were St. Thomas University baseball coaches Jorge Perez and JC Gutierrez and the catchers Eli Marrero (Coral Gables HS) and Juan Martinez (Chaminade-Madonna HS).
The Flint Jackson Park RBI Youth League and Oxford, Ala. Rec 12U baseball teams shagged balls in the outfield during the event. They are participating in the MLB 12U All-Star Youth Classic at Grapeland Park.
Brandon Juarez (14U) and Hunter Tyson (12U) will be recognized at the T-Mobile MLB Home Run Derby for winning the MLB Jr. Home Run Derby on Saturday, July 8 at Marlins Park.
Visit
http://m.mlb.com/junior-homerun-derby
- Connect with the MLB All-Star Game in Miami
http://link.mlblists.com/r/OYOE6H/GJ0EYB/WLF5VM/ORPIO3P/1V34R0/85/t?a=11401758&b=986536883
http://link.mlblists.com/r/OYOE6H/GJ0EYB/WLF5VM/ORPIO3P/PUK84P/85/t?a=11401758&b=986536883
- Youth Sports On The Web
http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/youth-sports/
YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)
Comments