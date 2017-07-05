All-Star Youth Classic during MLB All-Star Week Miami

During MLB All-Star Week Miami, youth will be well represented from throughout the country in several events, including the 10th annual MLB All-Star Youth Classic.
The Classic (July 7-10) features 12U baseball and softball teams from Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Texas.
For the second consecutive year, an all-girls baseball team, the Stamford Sluggers from Stamford, Conn., will compete against the boys. Another notable team is Mattingly Charities RBI from Evansville, Ind., which was founded by Miami Marlins Manager and former six-time All-Star first baseman Don Mattingly, who was born and raised in Evansville.
Video interview with Mattingly
Miami Marlins staff assisted MLB in finding local site locations for the games. The eight baseball teams will compete at Grapeland Park, and the four softball teams play at Fern Isle Park. Marlins staffer will be on-site at each game venue serving as a Game Director.
Games, open to the public, are in the morning.
Opening ceremonies are 7 p.m. July 6 at Play Ball Park at Bayfront Park. Play Ball Park offers fun, engaging and educational activities for youth baseball and softball players and their families.
The Miami baseball and softball teams in the Classic are from the Miami Marlins Jr. RBI program. The Miami baseball coach is Thomas Padro, and the Miami softball coach is Jorden Taveirne.
“This is a great opportunity for these kids,” said Jason P. Ramos, Coordinator Youth Baseball, Miami Marlins. “This is an opportunity for the kids to have an All-Star Week experience, up close and personal. To view All-Star Week in Miami and the activities that go along with it.”
Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities (RBI) is a Major League Baseball initiative designed to provide young people from underserved and diverse communities the opportunity to play baseball and softball.
Ramos said: “We looked for kids who we can show that there is a future out there for them.
“All of our players are from under-served areas of Miami, and some of them have never been outside of their own neighborhood. This is a chance for them to visit parts of Miami that many of them have never been to before – the University of Miami, the beach and even Marlins Park. This event will give all of them an opportunity to experience their own city like they’ve never done before.”
All players will be housed at the University of Miami in Coral Gables. Their beach visit will be part of a community service project – beach cleanup effort – on Saturday morning, July 8, leaving plenty of time for baseball and softball action.
The Classic is a friendly, round-robin tournament. The objective of the event is to create a valuable and rewarding experience for the kids. MLB organizers are not crowning a champion nor keeping track of wins and losses.
Tony Reagins, MLB Senior Vice President of Youth Programs, said via email: “The All-Star Youth Classic is designed to bring kids from different backgrounds, communities and playing leagues together for a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Beyond the playing field, we believe the opportunity to stay at a college campus as well as taking in everything All-Star Week has to offer, is a tremendous benefit to the future growth of these young men and women.”
More than 140 baseball and softball players, age 12 and younger, will participate in games as well as attend several All-Star events, such as MLB All-Star FanFest at the Miami Beach Convention Center, All-Star Sunday including the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game and All-Star Legends & Celebrity Softball Game, Gatorade All-Star Workout Day featuring the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Marlins Park, and various PLAY BALL-related events.
Travel expenses, room and board, transportation, tickets, and uniforms are provided by Major League Baseball.
MLB All-Star Week in Miami is Thursday, July 6-Tuesday, July 11, culminating with the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 11 at Marlins Park.
The week also includes the finals of the MLB Pitch, Hit & Run Championships and the MLB Jr. Home Run Derby.
YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)
10th annual MLB All-Star Youth Classic
Who: 12U baseball and softball teams
When: Mornings Friday, July 7-Monday, July 10
Where: Grapeland Park (baseball); Fern Isle Park (softball)
Opening ceremonies: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 6 at Play Ball Park at Bayfront Park
Participating teams: Baseball: Columbia, South Carolina (Columbia RBI); Evansville, Indiana (Mattingly Charities RBI); Flint, Michigan (Jackson Park RBI); Hawthorne, California (Holly Park Little League); Miami (Miami Marlins RBI); Oxford, Alabama (Oxford Dixie Youth Baseball), Stamford, Connecticut (Stamford Sluggers - girls’ baseball team); Tampa (Wellswood Sports Association PONY).
Softball: Lajas, Puerto Rico (Puerto Rico RBI); El Paso, Texas (Base Play RBI); Jersey City, New Jersey (Roberto Clemente RBI); Miami (Miami Marlins RBI).
