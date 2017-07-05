A Miami Marlins fan pitches at the MLB All-Star FanFest last year during MLB All-Star Week in San Diego. This year MLB All-Star Week is in Miami-Dade County, and FanFest is July 7-11 at the Miami Beach Convention Center.
Youth Sports

July 05, 2017 12:30 AM

Events, Fanfest, Games during MLB All-Star Week in Miami

By Jim Varsallone

Marlins’ legends Jeff Conine and Hall of Famer Tony Pérez are the MLB All-Star Ambassadors for the 2017 version of MLB All-Star Week in July in Miami-Dade County.

They will participate in All-Star events and make a variety of appearances throughout All-Star Week in Miami, including attending MLB All-Star FanFest, ballpark events, community refurbishment projects and more.

MLB All-Star Week in Miami is Thursday, July 6-Tuesday, July 11, culminating with the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 11 at Marlins Park.

All-Star FanFest in Miami

Meet your Hometown Heroes at MLB All-Star FanFest.

Free autographs, photos, skills clinics and much more with the stars of today and the legends.

FanFest is Friday, July 7-Tuesday, July 11 at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

Special $13 FanFest MVP ticket offer.

*Scheduled appearances subject to change

MLB All-Star Youth Classic

The 10th annual MLB All-Star Youth Classic for 12U baseball and softball teams is Friday, July 7-Monday, July 10 at Grapeland Park (baseball) and Fern Isle Park (softball).

Opening ceremonies: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 6 at Play Ball Park at Bayfront Park.

Participating teams in morning games:

Baseball: Columbia, South Carolina (Columbia RBI); Evansville, Indiana (Mattingly Charities RBI); Flint, Michigan (Jackson Park RBI); Hawthorne, California (Holly Park Little League); Miami (Miami Marlins RBI); Oxford, Alabama (Oxford Dixie Youth Baseball), Stamford, Connecticut (Stamford Sluggers — girls’ baseball team); Tampa (Wellswood Sports Association PONY).

Softball: Lajas, Puerto Rico (Puerto Rico RBI); El Paso, Texas (Base Play RBI); Jersey City, New Jersey (Roberto Clemente RBI); Miami (Miami Marlins RBI).

Jr. Home Run Derby

The T-Mobile Jr. Home Run Derby for youth players is 8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 8 at Marlins Park.

http://m.mlb.com/junior-homerun-derby

All-Star Sunday in Miami

Come early for the All-Star Futures Game featuring the top prospects on Sunday, July 9 at Marlins Park.

Stay late for the All-Star Legends & Celebrity Softball Game.

Scotts MLB Pitch, Hit & Run

The Scotts MLB Pitch, Hit & Run National Championships for youth baseball and softball players begin 12:30 p.m. Monday, July 10 at Marlins Park.

https://www.pitchhitrun.com/

