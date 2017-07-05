Events, Fanfest, Games during MLB All-Star Week in Miami

Marlins’ legends Jeff Conine and Hall of Famer Tony Pérez are the MLB All-Star Ambassadors for the 2017 version of MLB All-Star Week in July in Miami-Dade County.
They will participate in All-Star events and make a variety of appearances throughout All-Star Week in Miami, including attending MLB All-Star FanFest, ballpark events, community refurbishment projects and more.
MLB All-Star Week in Miami is Thursday, July 6-Tuesday, July 11, culminating with the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 11 at Marlins Park.
Visit
All-Star FanFest in Miami
Meet your Hometown Heroes at MLB All-Star FanFest.
Free autographs, photos, skills clinics and much more with the stars of today and the legends.
FanFest is Friday, July 7-Tuesday, July 11 at the Miami Beach Convention Center.
Special $13 FanFest MVP ticket offer.
*Scheduled appearances subject to change
MLB All-Star Youth Classic
The 10th annual MLB All-Star Youth Classic for 12U baseball and softball teams is Friday, July 7-Monday, July 10 at Grapeland Park (baseball) and Fern Isle Park (softball).
Opening ceremonies: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 6 at Play Ball Park at Bayfront Park.
Participating teams in morning games:
Baseball: Columbia, South Carolina (Columbia RBI); Evansville, Indiana (Mattingly Charities RBI); Flint, Michigan (Jackson Park RBI); Hawthorne, California (Holly Park Little League); Miami (Miami Marlins RBI); Oxford, Alabama (Oxford Dixie Youth Baseball), Stamford, Connecticut (Stamford Sluggers — girls’ baseball team); Tampa (Wellswood Sports Association PONY).
Softball: Lajas, Puerto Rico (Puerto Rico RBI); El Paso, Texas (Base Play RBI); Jersey City, New Jersey (Roberto Clemente RBI); Miami (Miami Marlins RBI).
Jr. Home Run Derby
The T-Mobile Jr. Home Run Derby for youth players is 8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 8 at Marlins Park.
All-Star Sunday in Miami
Come early for the All-Star Futures Game featuring the top prospects on Sunday, July 9 at Marlins Park.
Stay late for the All-Star Legends & Celebrity Softball Game.
Scotts MLB Pitch, Hit & Run
The Scotts MLB Pitch, Hit & Run National Championships for youth baseball and softball players begin 12:30 p.m. Monday, July 10 at Marlins Park.
Connect with the MLB All-Star Game in Miami
Comments