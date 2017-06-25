Carlson Gracie Jiu-Jitsu medals at Miami Spring International

The Carlson Gracie Team, based in Kendall, placed third in the Gi Division and second in No Gi Division at the Miami Spring International Open -- a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu tournament -- at Florida International University in Kendall. They include from left, Michel P. Pereira Buiú, Fabio Novaes, Rinaldo Santos, Ana Frias, Tarsis and Emir Bussade, Mayenne and Tauanne.