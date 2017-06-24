Stanley C. Panther a champion, finally, at Mascot Games in Orlando

Stanley C. Panther of the NHL Florida Panthers finally raised the Cup, an achievement which has eluded him for years.
It wasn’t Lord Stanley’s, but Stanley could be considered a Lord, after helping the OUC The Reliable One Green Team win day one’s tournament of the Mascot Games at the Amway Center. This marks the first time Stanley is part of a champion Mascot Games team as he’s been on runner-up teams before...until now.
Stanley proved dedication and hard work pay off, and he is returning to South Florida with the Cup.
Sebastian the Ibis of the NCAA University of Miami and Billy the Marlin of the MLB Miami Marlins are other local mascots who’ve held, hoisted, hugged, and kissed the Cup on championship teams in past Mascot Games.
This time it was Stanley C. Panther’s turn.
The Games, presented by Wawa, benefited New Hope for Kids on June 23 and 24. Divided into four teams, mascots from MLB, MLS, NBA, NCAA, NFL, NHL, and ECHL battled through gladiator themed games to see who are the true champions of the mascot world.
The winning OUC The Reliable One Green Team won dodge ball and joust after intermission to capture the championship.
The champs feature Stanley C. Panther, Chomps of the NFL Cleveland Browns, Tommy Hawk of the NHL Chicago Blackhawks, Hugo of the NBA Charlotte Hornets, Rocky the Bull of the NCAA University of South Florida, and team captain Stuff the Magic Dragon of the NBA Orlando Magic.
Twenty-two of the best and most popular Mascots from across North America joined Stuff, the event’s host mascot, for the 24th Games.
Mascot Games Participating Mascots:
· Captain Fear – Tampa Bay Buccaneers
· Carlton – Toronto Maple Leafs
· Champ – Dallas Mavericks
· Chomps – Cleveland Browns
· Coyote – San Antonio Spurs
· Fin the Whale – Vancouver Canucks
· Franklin – Philadelphia 76ers
· Hugo – Charlotte Hornets
· Jaxson De Ville – Jacksonville Jaguars
· Kingston – Orlando City Soccer Club
· Knightro – University of Central Florida
· Lil’ Red – University of Nebraska
· Louie – St. Louis Blues
· N.J. Devil – New Jersey Devils
· Rangers Captain – Texas Rangers
· Rocky the Bull – University of South Florida
· Rowdy – Dallas Cowboys
· Sebastian – University of Miami
· Shades – Orlando Solar Bears
· Stanley – Florida Panthers
· STUFF – Orlando Magic
· ThunderBug – Tampa Bay Lightning
· Tommy Hawk – Chicago Blackhawks
The New York Life Blue Team with Fin (Vancouver Canucks), Franklin (Philadelphia 76ers), Louie (St. Louis Blues), Rangers Captain (Texas Rangers), Rowdy (Dallas Cowboys) and Shades (Orlando Solar Bears) won the obstacle course.
The Field Auto Group Red Team with Carlton (Toronto Maple Leafs), Champ (Dallas Mavericks), Coyote (San Antonio Spurs), Kingston (Orlando City Soccer Club), Sebastian the Ibis (University of Miami) and NJ Devil (New Jersey Devils) won the dress contest.
The Truly Nolen Yellow Team with Jaxson De Ville (Jacksonville Jaguars), Captain Fear (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Lil Red (University of Nebraska), Knightro (University of Central Florida) and ThunderBug (Tampa Bay Lightning) won the lip-sync/dance contest.
Wawa mascot Wally Goose and the Truly Nolen mouse limo, driven by Jack Martin, also participated. Your emcee the masterful Scotty B.
All proceeds from the Mascot Games, presented by Wawa, benefits New Hope for Kids, which provides support to children and families grieving the death of a loved one, and grants wishes to children with life-threatening illnesses in Central Florida. Since its inception, the event has raised more than $500,000 for New Hope for Kids.
About New Hope for Kids
Since 1996, New Hope for Kids has been helping Central Florida children in need. Our purpose is to bring hope, healing and happiness to children and families suffering from grief, loss or life-threatening illnesses.
New Hope for Kids achieves this through two programs: The Center for Grieving Children helps children and families cope with the feelings of grief and loss after the death of a loved one. Wishes for Kids grants wishes to children up to the age 19, diagnosed with a life-threatening illness.
For more information visit .
