Stanley C. Panther (fourth from left) of the Florida Panthers celebrates with teammates as he helped the OUC The Reliable One Grean Team win day one’s tournament of the Wawa Mascot Games on Friday, June 23 at the Amway Center in Orlando. It marks the first time Stanley is part of a championship team at the 24th Games, benefiting New Hope for Kids. The champs also feature Tommy Hawk (Chicago Blackhawks), Team Captain Stuff (Orlando Magic), Hugo (Charlotte Hornets), Chomps (Cleveland Browns), Rocky the Bull (University of South Florida). Also pictured include New Hope for Kids Executive Director David Joswick and Wawa mascot Wally Goose. Photo By Jim Varsallone