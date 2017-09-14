Serena Williams shares first photos of baby girl

Serena Williams introduced her newborn baby girl to the world with a photo and video on Instagram.
“Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. You have to check out link in bio for her amazing journey,” Williams wrote, alongside a picture of the baby snuggling under the tennis star’s chin.
The baby was born Sept. 1 at St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach. She weighed 6 lbs, 13 oz.
The video is a montage of Williams’ pregnancy, including her ultrasounds, she and her fiancé Alexis Ohanian decorating the nursery, photos of her baby bumps throughout the nine months, and, the birth.
“So we’re leaving the hospital after six, seven days,” said the proud Mom. “It’s been a long time, but we had a lot of complications, but look who we got — we got a baby girl!”
Williams won the 2017 Australian Open while eight months pregnant. The only people who knew she was expecting a baby at that time were her doctor, fiancé, two friends, and her sister, Venus. Williams says she plans to return to the WTA Tour in January at the Australian Open.
