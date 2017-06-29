Venus Williams at fault in fatal Palm Beach car crash

Tennis star Venus Williams caused a car accident in Palm Beach Gardens on June 9 that sent a 78-year-old man to the hospital, where he died two weeks later.
According to a police report obtained by ABC and TMZ Sports, which first reported the story, the driver of the other car -- the wife of the victim -- told police she was approaching an intersection going westbound when Williams’ northbound SUV suddenly darted into the intersection. The driver said she didn’t have time to stop and T-boned Williams’ car.
Williams told police she was attempting to make it through the intersection but there was a traffic jam and she had to slow down to 5 mph, leaving her car blocking the right of way. The driver's husband, Jerome Barson, suffered head trauma and was taken to a hospital and placed in ICU. He died 14 days later. His wife also went to the hospital with broken bones and other injuries, but survived
According to the police report, "(Venus Williams) is at fault for violating the right of way of (the other driver)." There was no evidence Williams was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and no evidence she was distracted by a cell phone.
No charges have been filed. Palm Beach Gardens police said the crash is under investigation.
"This is an unfortunate accident and Venus expresses her deepest condolences to the family who lost a loved one," Williams' attorney, Malcolm Cunningham, said in a statement.
Williams is the No. 10 seed at Wimbledon, which begins Monday in England.
Comments