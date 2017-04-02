Roger Federer defeats rival Rafael Nadal at the Miami Open final

Roger Federer’s Magical Comeback Tour continued on Sunday with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over his longtime rival, Rafael Nadal, in the Miami Open final.
Federer, 35, became the oldest champion in tournament history. It was his third title here, and his first in 10 years. Nadal, meanwhile, went home empty-handed again after five finals on Key Biscayne.
“I’m happy we’re both here together, and I enjoy playing against you,” Federer said, upon receiving his trophy and winners’ check for just over $1 million. “This is where it all started, in 2004, when you were a little boy that grew into a big man and strong man. We’ve had some epic matches over the years, which I didn’t always enjoy, but mostly we had some great battles
“In 2005 I beat you very lucky in the finals here. I told you then you would win this tournament. I’ll say it again, you will win this tournament someday. You’re too good not to.”
Nadal thanked the crowd in English and Spanish, and congratulated Federer on his remarkable start to the 2017 season. Federer won the Australian Open, Indian Wells, and Miami Open.
“Roger, congratulations on one of the best comebacks ever after an injury, so well done, I’m happy for you,” Nadal said. “Thank you very much everybody in Miami. Even if I lost for the third time this year with Roger, it was a good start of the season, playing already three finals, disappointing for me that every three years I am here, in this position, but always with the smaller trophy.”
It was the 37th meeting between the Swiss and Spaniard, and the third this year. Federer won all three – in five sets at the Australian Open final, two weeks again at Indian Wells, Calif., and then on Sunday, in front of a packed stadium that showed love and respect for both players.
There were equal chants of “Vamos, Rafa!” as “Go Roger!” and late in the second half, the Federer fans sang: “Ole, Ole, Ole, Ole! Ro-ger! Ro-ger!”
The match was played in the sweltering midday heat, and there was some question whether Federer would have enough energy to keep up with the 30-year-old Nadal after the electrifying, grueling semifinal Federer played against Nick Kyrgios Friday night. The semifinal went to tiebreakers in all three sets, and lasted more than three hours.
Federer didn’t seem tired, and he maintained focus from beginning to end. He improved his season record to 19-1 record this season (7-0 vs. Top 10), his best start since 2006, when he went 33-1.
Both players blew break point opportunities early in Sunday’s final. Federer was 0-for-5 and Nadal was 0-for-4. But then Federer got the break he needed in the eighth game of the first set, went ahead 5-3, and held on to win the set 6-3.
Nadal took a quick break after the first set to change his white shorts, which were very thin, soaked with sweat, and clearly bothering him.
Nadal overcame a pair of break points serving at 3-3, held on to his service game, and pumped his fists in exultation when he took a 4-3 lead in the second set. But a few games later, Federer got the break he’d need to take a 5-4 lead, and then he served out the match for the victory.
Nadal said: “I’m going to keep trying hard, and hopefully I won’t have to wait three more years to be in this position fighting again for a title.”
He then addressed the crowd in Spanish, drawing a huge cheer.
“To all the Latins here, thanks for all the love and support when I play here in Miami. For me it’s a very special feeling to play in front of you. I will see you next year.”
The Spaniard felt the match “was closer than the results show” and Federer agreed.
“If you were just watching this match on T.V. somewhere around the world, see the score, it might look like just a few break points, but it was a much closer match than that,” Federer said.
Federer said he doesn’t plan to play any clay tournaments until the French Open because “I’m not 24 anymore.”
But on Sunday afternoon, he looked like it.
