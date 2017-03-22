A very Miami day: Local teen, iguana appear at Miami Open tennis tournament

Amanda Anisimova, a 15-year-old wild card from Aventura, got a taste of the big time in her Key Biscayne debut. She dominated the first set against Taylor Townsend, but the more experienced American prevailed 2-6, 6-2, 6-3.
A television closeup of the iguana that appeared during the Tommy Haas-Jiri Vesely match on Wednesday at the Miami Open.
Michael Mmoh, from the United States, returns a shot to Nicolas Mahut, from France, during their match at the Miami Open at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne on Wed., March 22, 2017.
Nicolas Mahut, from France, returns a shot to Michael Mmoh, from the United States, during their match at the Miami Open at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne on Wed., March 22, 2017.
Michael Mmoh, from the United States, returns a shot to Nicolas Mahut, from France, during their match at the Miami Open at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne on Wed., March 22, 2017.
Nicolas Mahut, from France, returns a shot to Michael Mmoh, from the United States, during their match at the Miami Open at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne on Wed., March 22, 2017.
Michael Mmoh, from the United States, returns a shot to Nicolas Mahut, from France, during their match at the Miami Open at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne on Wed., March 22, 2017.
Facundo Bagnis, from Argentina, returns a shot to Jeremy Chardy, from France, during their match at the Miami Open at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne on Wed., March 22, 2017.
Jeremy Chardy, from France, returns a shot to Facundo Bagnis, from Argentina, during their match at the Miami Open at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne on Wed., March 22, 2017.
Jeremy Chardy, from France, returns a shot to Facundo Bagnis, from Argentina, during their match at the Miami Open at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne on Wed., March 22, 2017.
Facundo Bagnis, from Argentina, returns a shot to Jeremy Chardy, from France, during their match at the Miami Open at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne on Wed., March 22, 2017.
Annika Beck, from Germany, returns a shot to Christina McHale, from the United States, during their match at the Miami Open at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne on Wed., March 22, 2017.
Christina McHale, from the United States, returns a shot to Annika Beck, from Germany, during their match at the Miami Open at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne on Wed., March 22, 2017.
Annika Beck, from Germany, returns a shot to Christina McHale, from the United States, during their match at the Miami Open at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne on Wed., March 22, 2017.
Christina McHale, from the United States, returns a shot to Annika Beck, from Germany, during their match at the Miami Open at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne on Wed., March 22, 2017.
Ryan Harrison, from the United States, returns a shot to Fabio Fognini, from Italy, during their match at the Miami Open at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne on Wed., March 22, 2017.
Fabio Fognini, from Italy, returns a shot to Ryan Harrison, from the United States, during their match at the Miami Open at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne on Wed., March 22, 2017.
Ryan Harrison, from the United States, returns a shot to Fabio Fognini, from Italy, during their match at the Miami Open at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne on Wed., March 22, 2017.
Fabio Fognini, from Italy, returns a shot to Ryan Harrison, from the United States, during their match at the Miami Open at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne on Wed., March 22, 2017.
Fabio Fognini, from Italy, returns a shot to Ryan Harrison, from the United States, during their match at the Miami Open at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne on Wed., March 22, 2017.
Ryan Harrison, from the United States, returns a shot to Fabio Fognini, from Italy, during their match at the Miami Open at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne on Wed., March 22, 2017.
Christina McHale, from the United States, returns a shot to Annika Beck, from Germany, during their match at the Miami Open at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne on Wed., March 22, 2017.
Juan Monaco, from Argentina, returns a shot to Federico Delbonis, from Argentina, during their match at the Miami Open at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne on Wed., March 22, 2017.
Juan Monaco, from Argentina, returns a shot to Federico Delbonis, from Argentina, during their match at the Miami Open at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne on Wed., March 22, 2017.
Juan Monaco, from Argentina, reacts after a play against Federico Delbonis, from Argentina, during their match at the Miami Open at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne on Wed., March 22, 2017.
Juan Monaco, from Argentina, reacts after a play against Federico Delbonis, from Argentina, during their match at the Miami Open at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne on Wed., March 22, 2017.
Federico Delbonis, from Argentina, reacts after a play against Juan Monaco, from Argentina, during their match at the Miami Open at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne on Wed., March 22, 2017.
Federico Delbonis, from Argentina, returns a shot to Juan Monaco, from Argentina, during their match at the Miami Open at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne on Wed., March 22, 2017.
Federico Delbonis, from Argentina, returns a shot to Juan Monaco, from Argentina, during their match at the Miami Open at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne on Wed., March 22, 2017.
Federico Delbonis, from Argentina, returns a shot to Juan Monaco, from Argentina, during their match at the Miami Open at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne on Wed., March 22, 2017.
Federico Delbonis, from Argentina, serve to Juan Monaco, from Argentina, during their match at the Miami Open at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne on Wed., March 22, 2017.
Argentines fans showing their support during their match between the Argentines player Federico Delbonis against Juan Monaco at the Miami Open at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne on Wed., March 22, 2017.
Amanda Anisimova, from the United States, returns a shot to Taylor Townsend, from the United States, during their match at the Miami Open at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne on Wed., March 22, 2017.
Amanda Anisimova, from the United States, returns a shot to Taylor Townsend, from the United States, during their match at the Miami Open at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne on Wed., March 22, 2017.
Amanda Anisimova, from the United States, returns a shot to Taylor Townsend, from the United States, during their match at the Miami Open at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne on Wed., March 22, 2017.
Amanda Anisimova, from the United States, walks to the court before the start of the match against Taylor Townsend, from the United States, at the Miami Open at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne on Wed., March 22, 2017.
Amanda Anisimova, from the United States, returns a shot to Taylor Townsend, from the United States, during their match at the Miami Open at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne on Wed., March 22, 2017.
Taylor Townsend, from the United States, returns a shot to Amanda Anisimova, from the United States, during their match at the Miami Open at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne on Wed., March 22, 2017.
Taylor Townsend, from the United States, returns a shot to Amanda Anisimova, from the United States, during their match at the Miami Open at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne on Wed., March 22, 2017.
Katerina Siniakova from Czech Republic returns a shot to Bethanie Mattek-Sands from the United States during their match at the Miami Open at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne on Wed., March 22, 2017.
Bethanie Mattek-Sands, from the United States, reacts after a play against Katerina Siniakova, from the Czech Republic, during their match at the Miami Open at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne on Wed., March 22, 2017.
Bethanie Mattek-Sands, from the United States, returns a shot to Katerina Siniakova, from the Czech Republic, during their match at the Miami Open at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne on Wed., March 22, 2017.
