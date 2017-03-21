Players to watch in the Miami Open

Swiss team-star Roger Federer talks to the media about the Miami Open on March 21, 2017.
A group of tennis fans arrive at the Miami Open Tennis tournament 2017, presented by Itau, at Crandon Park Tennis Center on Tues., March 21, 2017 in Key Biscayne, Florida.
Rafael Nadal takes a break during a practice session at the Miami Open on Tuesday.
Rafael Nadal, of Spain, returns against Grigor Dimitrov, of Bulgaria, during a practice at the Miami Open Tennis Tournament 2017, presented by Itau, at Crandon Park Tennis Center on Tues., March 21, 2017 in Key Biscayne, Florida.
Rafael Nadal, of Spain, returns against Grigor Dimitrov, of Bulgaria, during a practice at the Miami Open Tennis Tournament 2017, presented by Itau, at Crandon Park Tennis Center on Tues., March 21, 2017 in Key Biscayne, Florida.
Rafael Nadal, of Spain, takes a break during a practice at the Miami Open Tennis Tournament 2017, presented by Itau, at Crandon Park Tennis Center on Tues., March 21, 2017 in Key Biscayne, Florida.
Player Angelique Kerber, of Germany, talks to the media during a set of interviews at the Miami Open Tennis Tournament 2017, presented by Itau, at Crandon Park Tennis Center on Tues., March 21, 2017 in Key Biscayne, Florida.
Grigor Dimitrov, of Bulgaria, returns against Rafael Nadal, of Spain, during a practice at the Miami Open Tennis Tournament 2017, presented by Itau, at Crandon Park Tennis Center on Tues., March 21, 2017 in Key Biscayne, Florida.
Player Garbine Muguruza, of Spain, talks to the media during a set of interviews at the Miami Open Tennis Tournament 2017, presented by Itau, at Crandon Park Tennis Center on Tues., March 21, 2017 in Key Biscayne, Florida.
Player Garbine Muguruza, of Spain, talks to the media during a set of interviews at the Miami Open Tennis Tournament 2017, presented by Itau, at Crandon Park Tennis Center on Tues., March 21, 2017 in Key Biscayne, Florida.
Player Garbine Muguruza, of Spain, talks to the media during a set of interviews at the Miami Open Tennis Tournament 2017, presented by Itau, at Crandon Park Tennis Center on Tues., March 21, 2017 in Key Biscayne, Florida.
Player Roger Federer, of Switzerland, talks to the media during a set of interviews at the Miami Open Tennis Tournament 2017, presented by Itau, at Crandon Park Tennis Center on Tues., March 21, 2017 in Key Biscayne, Florida.
Player Rafael Nadal, of Spain, talks to the media during a set of interviews at the Miami Open Tennis Tournament 2017, presented by Itau, at Crandon Park Tennis Center on Tues., March 21, 2017 in Key Biscayne, Florida.
Player Rafael Nadal, of Spain, signs some balls and posters after a set of interviews at the Miami Open Tennis Tournament 2017, presented by Itau, at Crandon Park Tennis Center on Tues., March 21, 2017 in Key Biscayne, Florida.
Fans of Roger Federer, of Switzerland, try to call his attention as he talks to the media during a set of interviews at the Miami Open Tennis Tournament 2017, presented by Itau, at Crandon Park Tennis Center on Tues., March 21, 2017 in Key Biscayne, Florida.
Roger Federer is coming off winning the title at Indian Wells, California, and also won the Australian Open.
Fans of Roger Federer, of Switzerland, try to call his attention as he talks to the media during a set of interviews at the Miami Open Tennis Tournament 2017, presented by Itau, at Crandon Park Tennis Center on Tues., March 21, 2017 in Key Biscayne, Florida.
A group of tennis fans arrive at the Miami Open Tennis Tournament 2017, presented by Itau, at Crandon Park Tennis Center on Tues., March 21, 2017 in Key Biscayne, Florida.
Player Juan Martin del Potro, of Argentina, talks to a reporter during an interview at the Miami Open Tennis Tournament 2017, presented by Itau, at Crandon Park Tennis Center on Tues., March 21, 2017 in Key Biscayne, Florida.
Player Juan Martin del Potro, of Argentina, talks to a reporter during an interview at the Miami Open Tennis Tournament 2017, presented by Itau, at Crandon Park Tennis Center on Tues., March 21, 2017 in Key Biscayne, Florida.
Roger Federer, of Switzerland, returns during a practice at the Miami Open Tennis Tournament 2017, presented by Itau, at Crandon Park Tennis Center on Tues., March 21, 2017 in Key Biscayne, Florida.
Roger Federer, of Switzerland, returns during a practice at the Miami Open Tennis Tournament 2017, presented by Itau, at Crandon Park Tennis Center on Tues., March 21, 2017 in Key Biscayne, Florida.
Roger Federer, of Switzerland, signs autographs to fans after a practice at the Miami Open Tennis Tournament 2017, presented by Itau, at Crandon Park Tennis Center on Tues., March 21, 2017 in Key Biscayne, Florida.
