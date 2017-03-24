Miami Open qualifier and former world junior champ upsets 30th-ranked Vinci

Former world junior champion Taylor Townsend talks about her victory Friday over 30th-ranked Roberta Vinci of Italy.
Taylor Townsend
Taylor Townsend hits a return to Roberta Vinci during her 6-3, 6-2 victory in the second round of the Miami Open on Friday at the Tennis Center at Crandon Park.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR.
Christina McHale returns a ball hit by Garbine Muguruza at the Miami Open on Key Biscayne, Florida on Fri., March 24, 2017. Muguruza won the match in three sets.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
Garbine Muguruza returns a ball hit by Christina McHale at the Miami Open on Key Biscayne, Florida on Fri., March 24, 2017. Muguruza won the match in three sets.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
Madison Keyes returns a ball hit by Viktorija Golubic at the Miami Open on Key Biscayne, Florida on Fri., March 24, 2017. Keyes won the match in two sets.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
Taylor Townsend returns a ball to Roberta Vinci and defeats her in two sets at the Miami Open on Key Biscayne, Florida on Fri., March 24, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
Kevin Anderson returns a ball hit by Kei Nishikori at the Miami Open on Key Biscayne, Florida on Fri., March 24, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
Kei Nishikori returns a ball hit by Kevin Anderson at the Miami Open on Key Biscayne, Florida on Fri., March 24, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
Rafael Nadal, of Spain, serves against Dudi Sela, of Israel, during the men's singles 2nd round at the Miami Open Tennis tournament 2017, presented by Itau, at Crandon Park Tennis Center in Key Biscayne, Florida on Fri., March 24, 2017.
Pedro Portal
Rafael Nadal, of Spain, returns against Dudi Sela, of Israel, during the men's singles 2nd round at the Miami Open Tennis tournament 2017, presented by Itau, at Crandon Park Tennis Center in Key Biscayne, Florida on Fri., March 24, 2017.
Pedro Portal
Dudi Sela, of Israel, returns against Rafael Nadal, of Spain, during the men's singles 2nd round at the Miami Open Tennis tournament 2017, presented by Itau, at Crandon Park Tennis Center in Key Biscayne, Florida on Fri., March 24, 2017.
Pedro Portal
Rafael Nadal, of Spain, reacts as he leads against Dudi Sela, of Israel, during the men's singles 2nd round at the Miami Open Tennis tournament 2017, presented by Itau, at Crandon Park Tennis Center in Key Biscayne, Florida on Fri., March 24, 2017.
Pedro Portal
Rafael Nadal, of Spain, returns against Dudi Sela, of Israel, during the men's singles 2nd round at the Miami Open Tennis tournament 2017, presented by Itau, at Crandon Park Tennis Center in Key Biscayne, Florida on Fri., March 24, 2017.
Pedro Portal
Pedro Portal
Rafael Nadal, of Spain, returns to Dudi Sela, of Israel, during the men's singles 2nd round at the Miami Open Tennis tournament 2017, presented by Itau, at Crandon Park Tennis Center in Key Biscayne, Florida on Fri., March 24, 2017.
Pedro Portal
Pedro Portal
Rafael Nadal, of Spain, reacts after defeating Dudi Sela, of Israel, 6-3, 6-4, during the men's singles 2nd round at the Miami Open Tennis tournament 2017, presented by Itau, at Crandon Park Tennis Center in Key Biscayne, Florida on Fri., March 24, 2017.
Pedro Portal
Rafael Nadal, of Spain, hits some balls into the crowd after defeating Dudi Sela, of Israel, 6-3, 6-4, during the men's singles 2nd round at the Miami Open Tennis tournament 2017, presented by Itau, at Crandon Park Tennis Center in Key Biscayne, Florida on Fri., March 24, 2017.
Pedro Portal
Rafael Nadal, of Spain, greets the crowd after defeating Dudi Sela, of Israel, 6-3, 6-4, during the men's singles 2nd round at the Miami Open Tennis tournament 2017, presented by Itau, at Crandon Park Tennis Center in Key Biscayne, Florida on Fri., March 24, 2017.
Pedro Portal
Rafael Nadal, of Spain, signs autographs to fans after defeating Dudi Sela, of Israel, 6-3, 6-4, during the men's singles 2nd round at the Miami Open Tennis tournament 2017, presented by Itau, at Crandon Park Tennis Center in Key Biscayne, Florida on Fri., March 24, 2017.
Pedro Portal
