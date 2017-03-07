Serena Williams withdraws from Miami Open

Tennis

The Miami Open’s star-packed field will be missing one marquee name.

World No. 1 Serena Williams announced late Tuesday afternoon that she is withdrawing from the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., and the Miami Open on Key Biscayne, citing a left knee injury.

“Sadly, I have to withdraw from the BNP Paribas Open and the Miami Open,” said Williams’ statement. “I have not been able to train due to my knees and am disappointed I cannot be there. I will keep moving forward and continue to be positive. I look forward to being back as soon as I can.”

Williams, 35, won the Australian Open in January, but has not played any matches since. She took over the No. 1 spot in the rankings with that win, but her absence from the upcoming tournaments will move her back to No. 2 behind Angelique Kerber.

Last year, Williams had an earlier-than expected exit from the Miami Open, an event she has won eight times, including three in a row from 2012-15. She lost in the fourth round to 19th-ranked Svetlana Kuznetsova. It was just the second time she did not reach the quarterfinals.

The Miami Open runs March 21-April 2 at the Crandon Park Tennis Center. Among the players in the field are Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, Venus Williams and Victoria Azarenka.

