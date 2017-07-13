Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to join Real Madrid for the July 29 El Clasico Miami match against Barcelona, after taking a summer break.
Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to join Real Madrid for the July 29 El Clasico Miami match against Barcelona, after taking a summer break. ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to join Real Madrid for the July 29 El Clasico Miami match against Barcelona, after taking a summer break. ASSOCIATED PRESS

Michelle Kaufman

July 13, 2017 5:00 PM

Despite rumors, Ronaldo expected at El Clasico Miami

By Michelle Kaufman

mkaufman@miamiherald.com

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be in Miami July 29 for the El Clasico Miami match against Barcelona, an event source said, despite published reports that he will not travel to the United States with the team for a series of games over the next few weeks.

Ronaldo is on an extended summer vacation after a long season with Real Madrid, the June 8 birth of his twins, and then a run to the June 28 semifinals of Confederations Cup in Russia with Portugal’s national team. He also is scheduled to testify July 31 at a tax fraud hearing in Spain, leading to rumors that he would not be able to fit El Clasico Miami into his schedule.

Barcelona and Real Madrid released rosters for the International Champions Cup, and while Barcelona’s includes all its biggest names – Lionel Messi, Neymar, Luis Suarez, Andres Iniesta, and Gerard Pique – the Real Madrid list was missing Ronaldo’s name.

But an official with Relevant Sports, the organization putting on the International Champions Cup and El Clasico Miami, said Ronaldo may miss some of Real Madrid’s U.S. visit, but he is expected to be at Hard Rock Stadium on July 29. He could fly back to Spain on July 30 and be back in time for the court hearing, if need be.

Other Real Madrid stars Keylor Navas, Gareth Bale, Luka Modric, Karim Benzema, Marcelo and Toni Kroos are on the traveling roster.

Real Madrid is scheduled to play ICC matches July 23 against Manchester United in Santa Clara, Calif., July 26 against Manchester City in Los Angeles, and July 29 in Miami against rival Barcelona. The team then heads to Chicago to face the Major League Soccer All-Stars at Soldier Field on Aug. 2.

The Real Madrid vs. Barcelona match will be just the second time in history the teams play away from Spanish soil, and more than 80 percent of the tickets are sold with many of the seats going for over $1,000. ESPN is sending 25 reporters to cover El Clasico Miami, and will be broadcasting SportsCenter from Bayfront Park and Hard Rock Stadium that week.

In the other big game in Miami that week, Champions League finalist Juventus plays Paris Saint Germain on July 26.

Tickets for both matches are available through TicketMaster or www.elclasicomiami.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Detective who worked Versace murder details experience

Detective who worked Versace murder details experience 1:31

Detective who worked Versace murder details experience

Rep. Mike Thompson: 2:16

Rep. Mike Thompson: "To sweep this under the rug is a shame"
Robbers use forklift to smash into bank, steal ATM 1:36

Robbers use forklift to smash into bank, steal ATM

View More Video

About Michelle Kaufman

Michelle Kaufman

@kaufsports

Michelle Kaufman grew up in Miami and graduated from UM in 1987. She has worked at the St. Petersburg Times and the Detroit Free Press and has been with the Miami Herald since 1996. She has covered 13 Olympics and 6 World Cups.