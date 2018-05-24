Tomas Nosek #92 of the Vegas Golden Knights celebrates a second period goal by Ryan Reaves #75 (not pictured) against the Winnipeg Jets in Game Five of the Western Conference Finals during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell MTS Place on May 20, 2018 in Winnipeg, Canada.
Tomas Nosek #92 of the Vegas Golden Knights celebrates a second period goal by Ryan Reaves #75 (not pictured) against the Winnipeg Jets in Game Five of the Western Conference Finals during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell MTS Place on May 20, 2018 in Winnipeg, Canada.
Tomas Nosek #92 of the Vegas Golden Knights celebrates a second period goal by Ryan Reaves #75 (not pictured) against the Winnipeg Jets in Game Five of the Western Conference Finals during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell MTS Place on May 20, 2018 in Winnipeg, Canada.

Greg Cote

Vegas Golden Knights are latest from sports' thriving miracle factory. Is your team next?

By Greg Cote

gcote@miamiherald.com

May 24, 2018 02:24 PM

A friend of mine who leads the league in cynicism likes to argue that the popularity of professional sports is only sustainable because of the massive interest-boosting crutches of gambling and fantasy sports.

He is right to a very limited degree. Yes, those things may be why you find yourself riveted to a west coast Padres game at 1:03 a.m., or still watching a 31-3 NFL game on TV in the fourth quarter.

Those things are not the foundation of our love of competition, though. They are not why we fell in love with sports, or why the love is beyond-question enduring. Rare is the marriage, the romantic love, that lasts as long as the lifelong love and commitment we have for our favorite home team.

Why?

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Washington Capitals in the Stanley Cup Finals.

This is not about hockey. It is bigger. But this astonishing NHL championship series that begins on Monday represents well the love of underdog and stubborn hope that drives us as fans.

Vegas, ultimate Cinderella-on-skates, would be the first-ever first-year expansion team to win a championship in one of America's Big Four team sports. Washington aims to win the first Stanley Cup in its 43-year existence.

It is the matchup perfectly conveying the delightfully unscripted, anything-is-possible magic of sports. It makes us think, "Why not us?" And, "This could be our year!" (Right, Dolfans?)

That's because we see that the magic constantly reboots itself. It is everywhere. Sometimes when we need it most, it arises to renew our faith in possibility.

No way! But it happened. It really did!

Olympics Plan B Hockey.JPG
FILE - In this Feb. 22, 1980, file photo, the U.S. hockey team pounces on goalie Jim Craig after a 4-3 victory against the Soviets in the 1980 Olympics in Lake Placid, N.Y. If the NHL doesn’t send its players to the 2018 Winter Olympics, the hockey tournament in Pyeongchang will look a lot like the ones in Lillehammer in 1994, Albertville in 1992 and Calgary in 1988. Maybe even a little like 1980 in Lake Placid, site of the “Miracle On Ice.” (AP Photo, File)

"Hoosiers" is based on a true story and "Rocky" felt like it was, both movies ingrained in Americana for the very phenomena we're talking about.

So much about sports can seem so surreal it feels like a movie, like we are watching something not happening live, in real-time, but on a big screen in a theater.

Al Michaels shouting, "Do you believe in miracles!?" as Team USA hockey completes a stunning, epic upset of the Soviet Union in the 1980 Olympics.

0102156069.JPG
New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath (12) gets a pass away against the Baltimore Colts under pressure from a Colts defender, in Super Bowl III, Jan. 12, 1969. The Jets won, 16-7. (AP photo)

Joe Namath, poolside at a Miami Beach hotel in 1969, guaranteeing a Super Bowl win by his heavy-underdog Jets. And then delivering.

Is it possible that, in 1919, the unbeatable thoroughbred Man 'O War lost to a 100-to-1 longshot? And that the horse's name was Upset?

Lightly regarded Buster Douglas didn't really knock out undefeated Mike Tyson in 1990? Did he?

Busters 25th Boxing_3.JPG
FILE - In this Feb. 11, 1990, file photo, heavyweight boxer James "Buster" Douglas waves his gloved hand to the cheering crowd as he makes his way to the dressing room following a 10th round knockout victory over Mike Tyson in a scheduled 12-round championship bout at the Tokyo Dome. Others are unidentified. It's been 25 years since one of the most stunning upsets in sports history. (AP Photo/Sadayuki Mikami, File)

Ten years ago the Patriots were headed to a perfect 19-0 season. But the Giants and ridiculous catch by little-known David Tyree intervened.

The 1999 St. Louis Rams busted out of a decade's irrelevance and won the Super Bowl led by a quarterback who a year earlier had been stocking shelves for $5.50 an hour at a Hy-Vee grocery store in Iowa. That happened. Nobody made it up.

Countdown to 50 Super Bowl 42 Football(2).JPG
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2008, file photo, New York Giants receiver David Tyree (85) catches a 32-yard pass in the clutches of New England Patriots safety Rodney Harrison (37) during the fourth quarter of NFL football's Super Bowl XLII in Glendale, Ariz. The Giants won 17-14. (AP Photo/Gene Puskar, File)

Leicester City, a 5,000-to-1 preseason underdog, won the 2016 English Premier League soccer title and forever changed the way sportsbooks do odds.

Soccer Leicester Ranieri.JPG
FILE - In this Monday, May 16, 2016 file photo, Leicester's manager Claudio Ranieri shows the Premier League Trophy to fans at Victoria Park during the victory parade to celebrate winning the English Premier league title in Leicester, England. Leicester City announced Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 that they have sacked manager Claudio Ranieri less than a year after their incredible run to the Premier League title. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira, File)

Anybody remember U.S. wrestler Rulon Gardner from the 2000 Olympics?

The "Miracle Mets" happened in 1969. North Carolina State beat Houston (and Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler) to win the 1983 NCAA championship. Appalachian State beat Michigan State in football in 2007.

This happened, too. It wasn't a movie. In the 1950 World Cup the U.S. men's soccer team entered the game having lost its previous nine international matches by a combined score of 45-2. England was called the "Kings of Football" at that time. Final: U.S. 1, England 0.

Now, in 2018, the team in the Stanley Cup Finals that has never won a championship in all its 43 seasons doesn't even get to be the lovable underdog because of the team that didn't exist a year ago, a Vegas team whose players call themselves the "Golden Misfits."

Vegas is led by three former Florida Panthers in coach Gerard Gallant and important scorers Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith. (I wish the current Panthers were as good as the guys they let get away).

Eighteen months ago Florida abruptly (and prematurely, and stupidly) fired Gallant after a game in Raleigh. As the Panthers team bus idled outside the arena before heading to the airport, the newly fired ex-coach was left at a curb to wait for a taxi, bags in hand like a hockey Willy Loman — the photo of the forlorn tableau going viral.

That was the low point of the coach's professional career. He is living the pinnacle right now — the latest in the long line of the faces of sports' miracle factory.

Who's next? Your team, maybe?

It could happen. And that's the heck of it.

It actually could.

  Comments  

About Greg Cote

Greg Cote

@gregcote

Greg Cote has been a Miami Herald sports columnist since 1995 and also writes the Random Evidence blog and NFL predictions along with his notorious sidekick the Upset Bird. He has covered Hurricanes football (1984-88), the Dolphins (1990-91) and major events including Super Bowls, NBA Finals, World Series, Stanley Cup, Olympics and World Cup.
Read Greg Cote's Random Evidence blog at http://blogs.herald.com/random_evidence/