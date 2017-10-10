Should Dolphins bench Jay Cutler? Adam Gase won't take a poll, but you can

You heard Miami Dolphins fans in the stadium Sunday with their "We want Moore!" chants calling for backup quarterback Matt Moore to replace struggling starter Jay Cutler. You have heard media blowhards with no dog in the hunt lobbing opinions from afar, with Boomer Esiason, Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and others suggesting a change. You also have heard coach Adam Gase saying he has no intention of a change, saying blame for offensive woes is everywhere and that Cutler is "way down the list" of problems.
I agree with Gase, as I wrote in this column from Sunday's game. Moore might be a popular fix, but not necessarily a smart one, or a fix at all. Gase said he wouldn't be swayed by outside views, saying, "We're not going to take public polls." OK, maybe he isn't. But I am! I'm taking a public poll! Right here and now. No idea how this vote will turn out, but vote and be heard, even if Mr. Gase doesn't care to listen.
