How satisfied are you with the Dolphins? (Sorry, we had to ask). Vote postgame poll

And you thought the performance at the Jets last week was bad? Bad got worse. Rock bottom got lower. The Miami Dolphins were awful offensively in Sunday's 20-0 loss to New Orleans in London -- pitifully so after an opening 81-yard drive that ended with a Jay Cutler end-zone interception that seemed to thoroughly deflate the team. The Fins' defense was OK, closer to pretty good than bad considering Drew Brees slices through everybody. But the offense? A punt-fest after that opening drive. Nothing happening. Miami is lucky to not be 0-3. At 1-2 the season is not lost, but will be unless offensive answers are found pronto. Right now, has Ryan Tannehill ever looked better to Dolphins fans? We do our postgame polls after games good, bad and in-between, so we have to ask: How satisfied are you with the Dolphins? Vote now:
DOLFAN SATISFACTION METER: G3: Time again for the latest installment of the Dolfan Satisfaction Meter postgame poll, this one in the wake of Sunday's 20-0 loss to New Orleans in London putting Miami's season record at 1-2. The DSM is a continuous weekly gauge of how Dolfans are feeling about the team and its direction. Right after each game I invite you to share your overall degree of satisfaction. Criteria for voting is your own, but I suggest fans consider the most recent game's performance and caliber of opponent, season as a whole, direction the club is heading and your overall degree of optimism -- all in the context of reasonable expectations. Results are certified official the morning after one full day of voting. In this case that will be around 7 a.m. Tuesday.
2017 Game-by-Game DSM Results:
G1: 81.9% (following 19-17 victory at L.A. Chargers)
G2: 4.8% (following 20-6 loss at N.Y. Jets)
G3: Voting now underway (following xxxxxxx vs. New Orleans in London)
dsm code:
Comments