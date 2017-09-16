Dolphins Jay Ajayi (23) runs the ball in the first quarter as the Miami Dolphins play the Baltimore Ravens in their second preseaon game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
Greg Cote

Does more time to get ready = readiness? Miami Dolphins are about to let us know

By Greg Cote

gcote@miamiherald.com

September 16, 2017 7:47 PM

cutler
Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler (6) as the Miami Dolphins play the Baltimore Ravens in their second preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR ctrainor@miamiherald.com

1. DOLPHINS: Finally, the Fins!: Thanks to Hurricane Irma and its after-effects the Dolphins' season opener Sunday at the Los Angeles Chargers will be Miami's latest Game 1 since 1977. But will more time to get ready equal readiness? Or will more rest mean rust? Soon to know, because, ready or not, here come your Dolphins.

0778+Football+UM+vs+Bethune+090217
UM fans show their support as the University of Miami hosts Bethune-Cookman at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.
AL DIAZ adiaz@miamiherald.com

2. HURRICANES: Irma'd Canes set to resume season: With one game at Arkansas State canceled and another at Florida State postponed until Oct 7, UM will finally resume its season this coming Saturday at home vs. Toledo after practicing all week in Orlando. Irma, could you be any more [bleep]ing annoying!? Seriously.

stanton
Miami Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton in action during a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, in Philadelphia.
Matt Slocum AP

3. MARLINS: Stanton rises above rotting Fish: Reeling Marlins had lost 15 of past 17 entering weekend “home” series displaced to Milwaukee. (Thanks again, Irma!) Remember good old days (late August) when there was playoff talk for a minute? Well at least Giancarlo Stanton chasing 60 homers is keeping Fish fans awake.

APTOPIX Royals Indians Baseball
Cleveland Indians' Jay Bruce, left, celebrates with teammates after Bruce hit a double off Kansas City Royals pitcher Brandon Maurer to drive in the winning run during the 10th inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, in Cleveland. The Indians won 3-2.
David Dermer AP

4. BASEBALL: Indians set mark for consecutive wins: Cleveland Indians fans haven't cheered a World Series champion since Lou Boudreau's 1948, but at least they have this. Their 22nd consecutive victory broke the MLB record of 21 set by the Chicago Cubs in 1935. Cavaliers, now this. Hope yet for the Browns? Naahh!

PANTHERS0916+PUCK+CTJ
Florida Panthers Nikolai Belov (44) and Jonathan Ang (82) fight for the puck during the teams first practice of the season at the Ice Den Sports complex in Coral Springs, Sept. 15, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR ctrainor@miamiherald.com

5. HEAT/PANTHERS: Basketball, hockey getting close: While we were busy tracking hurricanes and watching football (or not), the Panthers opened their NHL training camp and will play their first preseason game this Tuesday. And the Heat signed Josh Richardson to a contract extension and open training camp next week.

