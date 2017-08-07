Tannehill is replaceable, and Dolphins with Cutler remain a good team with playoff shot

Newly unretired Jay Cutler stands apart from the crowd for a few reasons as he begins his Miami Dolphins career.
He is believed to be the only NFL quarterback to be photographed totally nude, shown from the backside casually luxuriating on a vacation balcony in a social-media post disseminated by his actress-wife — a picture not easily unseen, by the way.
He also is undoubtedly the only football star with a website inexplicably devoted to photoshopped pictures, gifs and memes of Cutler rakishly smoking a cigarette, something absolutely wonderful in its sheer absurdity.
He is this, too: the biggest-name, biggest-national-star QB the Dolphins have had this century, since Dan Marino retired in 1999.
Cutler arrived at the Dolphins’ Davie HQ on Monday morning, fully clothed thank-the-Lord, to commence the process of taking over for injured Ryan Tannehill, likely out for the season with another left knee injury.
If there is even a pretense of any open competition between Cutler and backup Matt Moore, picture it conveyed with a smirk and a wink.
“He didn’t come out of retirement to stand on a sideline,” is how coach Adam Gase put it Monday.
Much has been made of Tannehill’s erasure from the picture, but here’s the thing. The 2017 season outlook for the Miami Dolphins has not changed in the past week. Cutler heroically riding in on a white steed should neither imbue Dolfans with particular hope nor dread. You should feel the same today as you would had Tannehill not been injured. Or as you would had it been Colin Kaepernick instead of Cutler arriving in town. Or as you would had the backup Moore taken over as starter.
No matter who is taking snaps, handing off or throwing, the Dolphins remain the second-best team in the AFC East, still a playoff contender but far from automatic, still a team whose fortunes will swing in the usual seven-to-10 wins range.
This is not the Patriots losing Tom Brady, the Packers losing Aaron Rodgers or the Steelers losing Ben Roethlisberger. Those would be season-altering calamities because the drop-off in talent would be so jarringly steep.
With Tannehill? This fan base is six years into still wondering and debating how good he is (or isn’t), so let’s not retrofit his sudden absence into some dire crisis.
I have heard and read his injury described as “disastrous” and a “catastrophe.” Please. Losing your star player to a knee injury is neither of those things. And less so here than in most NFL burgs.
The truth is, Tannehill is not the team’s most important or valuable or irreplaceable player the way many quarterbacks are. Losing Jay Ajayi or Ndamukong Suh for the season would be costlier.
Is Tannehill better than Cutler? Probably. Maybe. It’s arguable.
A Sporting News ranking of NFL starting QBs this month slotted Tannehill 21st among the 32. That might be low, but not egregiously so. He’s an average starter. Not bad. Better than the dregs. Pretty good on a good day. That’s all.
Cutler, 34, can be that for a season, playing for a coach he worked with in Chicago and really likes, in an offensive system he knows and is comfy with.
Cutler being handed the job over the popular and respected Moore without a fight might not sit well with some in the locker room; that was a concern conveyed to Gase by owner Stephen Ross when discussing the deal.
Monday — this was before Cutler had officially signed — receiver Kenny Stills was still saying, “We got our guy in Matt Moore.”
Moore is the right guy to prevent any discord.
“I get it. I understand,” he said of Miami bringing in Cutler. “I’m a team guy.”
Those who know Cutler best, starting with Gase, foresee no problem. Listen to offensive lineman Jermon Bushrod, a Bears teammate from 2013 to 2015:
“I know this guy. I spent time with him. Saw him in the huddle. Saw him in the locker room,” Bushrod said. “What you hear about him is not what I saw. He’s a smart player. Tough. And he’s excited to be back on the field.”
Miami hauling Cutler out of retirement and away from the waiting TV broadcast booth. was predictable as today’s humidity. In the NFL it’s who you know, who you’re comfortable with. What’s safe. It is why Kaepernick is still unemployed. It is why a guy like Cutler gets recycled purely as a known quantity. That’s a safety net. Kaepernick would have been more of a risk-signing, less because of the controversy attached to him than from a football vantage. August would have been a crash course in integrating Kaepernick into a foreign offense, whereas Cutler slips into familiarity.
With Cutler you get a one-season rental before he eases back into retirement and broadcasting.
With Kaepernick the Dolphins could have had a shot at their future at quarterback, which could be a consideration after this coming season as Miami weighs whether it might want to move on from an incumbent QB with a twice-injured left knee.
But that’s for later. For now, as the football hands off from Tannehill to Cutler, the Dolphins are still looking like exactly what they’ve been all offseason and as training camp began, no more, no less:
A pretty good team with a shot at the playoffs.
