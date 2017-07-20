Heat fans fairly optimistic Wade will play in Miami again, but not so much on LeBron

LeBron James waxes nostalgic for his Miami days in two recent Instagram posts. The Heat’s Dion Waiters takes to Twitter to push for a Dwyane Wade/Heat reunion. Certain stuff on social media fans the flames that keep alive the notion James and Wade both could end up back in Miami after playing one more season in Cleveland and Chicago, respectively -- maybe even sooner for Wade, if the price is right. I explore all of that in this column.
Now here’s what you think. I gave my blog readers a chance to vote in two thoroughly unscientific polls on the likelihood either James or Wade will ever play again for the Heat. The results:
On LeBron eventually returning:
Yes, 6.7 percent
Decent chance, 7.2%
Small chance, 26.8%
No, 59.3%
On Wade eventually returning:
Yes, 31.2 percent
Decent chance, 23.3%
Small chance, 23.3%
No, 22.3%
Combining the Yes and Decent-chance votes, LeBron returning had only a 13.9% optimism factor compared to 54.5% for Wade.
Visit MiamiHerald.com’s Greg Cote homepage and his Random Evidence blog.
Comments