Greg Cote

June 28, 2017 12:00 PM

Think you’re a huge Dolfan? This man got married wearing a Dolphins helmet. Top that!

By Greg Cote

gcote@miamiherald.com

So you think you’re a huge Miami Dolphins fan? There may be a new definition for what defines a die-hard Dolfan. Although it may be open to interpretation whether the category is “biggest fan” or, perhaps, “weirdest fan.”

A Dolphins fan named Lee living in England (@LeeToplanding on Twitter, his avatar a closeup of Don Shula’s face) got married this past weekend while wearing a formal tuxedo -- traditional wedding attire but for the Dolphins helmet on his head. Yes, his vows were said through a facemask. His tie was as close to aqua as he could find. The small plastic couple atop the wedding cake also included a helmet-wearing groom.

“You know you have found the one,” wrote Lee, who lives 60 miles south of London, “when she buys you a Miami Dolphins helmet to wear at your wedding so you match your cake topper.”

Dolphins, get this guy free tickets or something. Seriously. Not sure if Lee should get all or even most of the superfan credit here, though. Far more remarkable than the groom’s dedication is the bride’s tolerance and sense of humor.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Mock and Roll - NFL Draft Time with Greg Cote

Mock and Roll - NFL Draft Time with Greg Cote 3:55

Mock and Roll - NFL Draft Time with Greg Cote
81-year-old woman on a coffee run leads police on slow-speed chase 4:16

81-year-old woman on a coffee run leads police on slow-speed chase
Amazon Prime Now opens new hub in Wynwood 1:44

Amazon Prime Now opens new hub in Wynwood

View More Video

About Greg Cote

Greg Cote

@gregcote

Greg Cote has been a Miami Herald sports columnist since 1995 and also writes the Random Evidence blog and NFL predictions along with his notorious sidekick the Upset Bird. He has covered Hurricanes football (1984-88), the Dolphins (1990-91) and major events including Super Bowls, NBA Finals, World Series, Stanley Cup, Olympics and World Cup.
Read Greg Cote's Random Evidence blog at http://blogs.herald.com/random_evidence/

Sports Videos