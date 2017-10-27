Dolphins announce partial QB plan; Dolphins making history

A 10-pack of Dolphins nuggets in the wake of Thursday’s 40-0 debacle in Baltimore:
• Jay Cutler believes he didn’t need to miss any games with cracked ribs, according to a broadcast report. And if the Dolphins believe he’s healthy enough to play against Oakland on Nov. 5, he will resume being the starter, coach Adam Gase announced late Thursday night.
The fact Gase is going back to Cutler is thoroughly expected and was the plan all along, barring an extraoardinary performance from Matt Moore on Thursday.
And Moore was the opposite of extraoardinary. He threw for 176 yards, had two interceptions returned for touchdowns, and finished with a dreadful 47.2 passer rating.
The Dolphins are hopeful Cutler will be ready for Oakland. CBS’ Jim Nantz said during the broadcast that Cutler asked to play Thursday, and wasn’t pleased about not being allowed to play, but that Adam Gase thought playing him with cracked ribs on a short week was a mistake.
“I am not 100 percent sure right now,” Gase said of Cutler’s availability for the Oakland game. “I know Monday he ran with the team and he threw. He felt pretty good. I wasn’t going to put him out there tonight [Thursday]. I just didn’t think it was the smart thing to do. I know he’s tough but I didn’t want to put him in a bad situation where he could get hurt worse.”
• The Dolphins emerged Thursday with a winning record despite being outscored 152-92.
According to ESPN Stats and Info, that minus 60 point differential is the worst ever for a team with a winning record after seven games.
• More ignominious achievements: The Dolphins are the first team to be shut out in the first half of four of their first seven games in a season since Tampa Bay in 2014. Those Buccaneers finished 2-14.
• And there’s this: Miami has been outscored 60-3 in the first half of games played anywhere but Hard Rock Stadium this year.
• Miami is now averaging just 13.1 points. For perspective, Pro Football Talk’s Michael David Smith notes the Dolphins are on pace to score 21 offensive touchdowns and that would be the fewest of any team in the last five years.
• Miami has been shut out twice and nearly a third time. The last team to make the playoffs after being shut out twice? The 2006 Jets.
• The Dolphins have been involved in more lopsided shutouts than any team in NFL history.
According to Elias: “This was the eighth 40-plus-point shutout in which Miami has played during its 52-season history. The Dolphins won five of those games (52–0 vs. the Patriots in 1972, 44–0 vs. the Colts in 1973, 43–0 vs. the Jets in 1975, 42–0 vs. the Colts in 1978, and 42–0 vs. the Chiefs in 1987) and lost three (41–0 to the Chiefs in 1967, 41–0 to the Colts in 1997, and 40–0 to the Ravens on Thursday night).
Since 1966, no other team has played in as many 40-plus-point shutout games as have the Dolphins. The Chiefs and Bears have participated in the next most such games, six apiece.”
• Among the appalling things about the Dolphins’ inability to run-block is how that they’ve been meek against defensive fronts that have been gouged against the run - the Jets and Ravens.
Baltimore entered the game allowing 145 rushing yards per game. Miami had 45 on 19 carries (2.4 per run).
Jay Ajayi gained 21 yards on one run, just two yards on 12 other runs.
• Notable offensive play counts: Every starting offensive lineman played all 64 snaps... Kenyan Drake played more snaps than Damien Williams for a change (12 to 8), behind Ajayi’s 46. Williams was beaten for a sack in the first half... Anthony Fasano and Julius Thomas each played 36 snaps at tight end, MarQueis Gray four... At receiver, Kenny Stills played 64 of 66 offensive snaps, Jarvis Landry 59, Leonte Carroo 50 and Jakeem Grant 15.
• Notable defensive snap counts: Lawrence Timmons and Kiko Alonso were the only Dolphins to play all 65 defensive snaps. Also at linebacker, Rey Maualuga played 48 and Chase Allen 5... With Nate Allen limited to 14 snaps because of a calf injury, Michael Thomas played 49 alongside Reshad Jones (62). T.J. McDonald can return from suspension for the Nov. 13 game at Carolina...
At cornerback, Xavien Howard and Cordrea Tankersley played 60 snaps and Jordan Lucas and Torry McTyer played the last series (three snaps apiece). Bobby McCain played 18 snaps and was beaten for a touchdown by Jeremy Maclin for Baltimore’s first score...
With Andre Branch sidelined by a grion injury, Charles Harris played 49 snaps - by far the most of any Dolphins defensive lineman - and had one tackle and one quarterback hit. William Hayes and Cam Wake eached played 34, Terrence Fede 19.
At defensive tackle, Davon Godchaux played more snaps than Jordan Phillips (37 to 24). Ndamukong Suh played 54.
