Dolphins’ Maxwell indicates benching wasn’t deserved

A few quick post-practice Dolphins notes on a Wednesday:
• Dolphins cornerback Byron Maxwell indicated Wednesday that he doesn’t believe his benching last week was deserved, but he will remain professional and won’t complain.
“For some reason, whatever, they benched me,” he said. “But in no way, shape, did I think my play [warranted] that. It's a coach's decision. Sometimes you have to deal with it. I'm a team player. Suck it up. Obviously, you think you're the best man to do the job. You can't control it. Everyone is trying to support your family trying to do the job.”
He said defensive backs coach Lou Anarumo broke the news to him that he wouldn’t be starting.
Rookie Cordrea Tankersley replaced him and is the starter moving forward, Adam Gase said.
“It’s hard,” Maxwell said. “You’ve got to take the punches and roll with them.”
Was it unfair? “I don't want to go there,” Maxwell said.
Maxwell said his hamstring tightened up in warmups before the Saints game and he couldn’t have played anyway; he was inactive for the game.
But Maxwell’s injury had nothing to do with his benching.
He said his hamstring is “fine” and he can play Sunday against Tennessee if needed.
And he might be needed. Xavien Howard, who sustained a shoulder injury late in the Saints game, sat out practice Wednesday.
Asked if he will play Sunday, Howard said: “I’m good” but didn’t elaborate. But Gase was non-committal about his status.
Last year, Maxwell was benched after three games but returned to the lineup a week later after Howard’s knee injury. Maxwell played well from that point on before missing the final three regular season games and the playoff game with an injury.
Asked if a similar situation could repeat if Howard cannot play Sunday, Maxwell said: “I don't know anything about that. I put my head down and work. That's all I'm doing right now.”
And Maxwell is helping Tankersley, even though the rookie took his job.
He told Tankersley to “be humble. I hit him up with what I think [he did] wrong.”
Pro Football Focus ranks Maxwell 100th of 111 qualifying cornerbacks this season. Bobby McCain is ranked 51st and Howard 96th.
Maxwell is likely to be cut this offseason barring a dramatic turn of events. Maxwell would have a $10 million cap hit if he’s on the team next season, no hit if he’s not. He’s earning $8.5 million this season.
• Middle linebacker Rey Maualuga, who missed the first three games of the season with a hamstring injury, practiced fully with the starters.
Mike Hull, who had been starting, was limited in practice with a shoulder injury.
“I think I can play effectively,” said Maualuga, who signed in August after Raekwon McMillan’s season-ending knee injury.
Maualuga said he believes the Dolphins’ plan all along was to have him ready for the Titans game.
• Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, who missed the past two games with an ankle injury, practiced fully and said he’s feeling good.
• Defensive end Terrence Fede (shoulder) missed practice.
• CBS is sending Dolphins-Titans to 9 percent of the country, with No. 5 team Andrew Catalon and James Lofton on the call. See 506sports.com for a regionalization map.
Here’s my Wednesday morning post with some interesting comments from Adam Gase, who is fed up with his offense and made a threat today....
Here’s my Wednesday post with notable comments from Pat Riley this week about the state of his franchise.... Here’s some news on new Marlins owner Derek Jeter trying to make amends after something he did generated negative publicity.... Twitter: @flasportsbuzz
Comments