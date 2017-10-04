Dolphins’ Gase threatens jobs, says excuses are over; Dolphins notes

A six-pack of early Wednesday Dolphins notes:
• Adam Gase’s tolerance for offensive ineptitude is wearing thin.
There was this threat from Gase on Wednesday: “The excuses are running out. Either get the job done or we’ll find somebody that does.”
Gase explained it this way: “We need to be more on the same page, and eliminate the mistakes of eight guys are doing it right, three guys are doing it wrong. Right now, too many guys are having an issue here or there. That's the main thing we want to get cleaned up this week.
“We are getting a lot of the same [defensive] looks. We better start executing or we're going to start seeing them. Until you show everybody you can [have success against those looks], you're going to start seeing the same stuff.”
Because Jay Cutler joined the Dolphins in August, is chemistry an issue?
“The chemistry part when you start late like we did, I can see it taking some time but we've had enough time,” Gase said. “We have to be better executing what you're doing. We need more guys doing their job than what we've had.”
• The tight end play hasn’t been very good.
Asked how Julius Thomas and Anthony Fasano are blocking, Gase said: “We've been OK, but we haven't been good enough. I know we can get better with what we're doing. We felt Anthony gave us an advantage in that area. He surprised me with how good a receiver he is. Julius is a better blocker than he ever was with me before. The effort is there but we have to be better.”
• Too often, the Dolphins are snapping the ball with only one, two or three seconds left on the play clock. Malfunctioning headsets in London was one cause, but there’s more to it than that.
“We have to get back to the huddle and get lined up and ready to go,” he said. “It has been a big point of emphasis for us. Get to the ball, get back to the huddle, give us some time. If you are walking around or there’s malaise around, the shot clock is down. Get the play called, get up to the line of scrimmage. Nobody should be asking questions. It's not that hard. Line up and play.”
• Gase was non-committal about the status of cornerback Xavien Howard, who sustained a shoulder injury very late in the Saints game.
“Wee will go through the week and see how he feels,” Gase said. “It's a day to day thing with him right now.”
Asked how Byron Maxwell has responded to being benched and replaced by Cordrea Tankersley on Sunday, Gase said: “My converations with him - he told me he will put my head down and work.”
Maxwell could start if Howard cannot play. Tankersley already has been named a starter for Sunday’s game against Tennessee.
• Though the offensive line’s blocking for Jay Ajayi has been poor, there have been a couple plays where Ajayi could have done something differently.
“Jay it's very rare he will make a mistake with the run reads,” Gase said. “There were a couple times I wish he would take what he can get to get us the first down. That short yardage play [against the Saints], I would love to see him truck that guy even though we screwed up the blocking scheme. The more he does it, he will keep working for that first down.”
• Gase liked how Charles Harris played Sunday. “He was disruptive, high energy, flying around the field. That's what we're expecting.”
•Gase, on the run defense that ranks in the top five in the league: “They're playing as a group. Guys not freelancing. Guys playing hard. Doing exactly what they're supposed to do. Cam Wake has done an unbelievable job showing how to play the runs, setting the edge. [Ndamukong] Suh is disruptive. They've got to put two guys on him.”
Comments