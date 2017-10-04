Jeter trying to make amends after icon firings; Another Marlins record

A six-pack of Wednesday Marlins notes:
• After asking former president David Samson to fire four special assistants (Jack McKeon, Jeff Conine, Andre Dawson and Tony Perez), new Marlins owner Derek Jeter apparently wants to make amends.
Jack McKeon told me earlier this week that “Derek called last week and said he will call me sometime in the next month.”
McKeon said Jeter gave him no indication if he will offer McKeon a job.
But McKeon, 86, said: “I don’t think I want to retire.”
Jeffrey Loria had offered McKeon a chance to manage a game next September so he could surpass Connie Mack for oldest person to ever manage a big-league game. But McKeon said that was Loria’s idea and McKeon won’t ask Jeter for that.
FanRag’s Jon Heyman reported that Jeter also reached out to Conine, Dawson and Perez and plans to offer them jobs. (A source confirmed Conine was called.)
Jeter appears to be doing damage control or rethinking the situation after bad publicity resulting from my story that he asked David Samson to fire those four special assistants on his behalf. The Marlins’ previous regime has confirmed my story on the record.
• As part of the sales agreement, outgoing owner Jeffrey Loria is responsible for paying off millions owed to Marc DelPiano and three other baseball operations executives fired by Jeter, all of whom are signed through 2020.
• A source said Miami-based Jorge Posada, Derek Jeter’s former Yankees teammate and friend, is a potential candidate for a job with the Marlins and potentially Tino Martinez and Andy Pettite, who are also particularly close with Jeter, could be too.
• Marlins third base coach Fredi Gonzalez reportedly is interviewing for the Detroit Tigers managerial job.
• Kudos to first base/infield coach Perry Hill and Marlins infielders for this: The Marlins’ 73 errors not only were the fewest in the majors but the fewest in franchise history. The previous Marlins record for fewest errors: 77 in 2015.
And they did this with Martin Prado missing most of the season because of injury, Justin Bour also missing time, and defensively-gifted Adeiny Hechavarria being traded to Tampa and multiple backups logging substantial time.
The Marlins also had baseball’s highest fielding percentage at 98.8, which set a Marlins record.
It also marked the third time that Hill was infield coach for a team that led the league in fielding. He previously did it for Detroit and Pittsburgh.
• Though Giancarlo Stanton’s 59 home runs led the majors, set a Marlins record and were eighth-most all time (tied with Babe Ruth) for a single season in MLB history, the Marlins’ 194 homers weren’t a franchise record.
They were third most behind 2008 (208) and 2007 (201).
