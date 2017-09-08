Why Phil Simms picks Dolphins as his under-the-radar sleeper

CBS’ Phil Simms doesn’t agree with Las Vegas oddsmakers who have set the Dolphins’ over-under for wins at 7.5.
Simms was asked this by radio host Chris Russo: “Give me a team that is sort of under the radar that you think could have a very good season if things broke right.”
Simms’ response:
“I’m really interested in Miami. They’ve got a really tremendous defensive front. I believe in Adam Gase. I know he’s going to do everything to make sure Jay Cutler gets the best shake possible. So if you see the Miami Dolphins, when they play their first game, drive it to the one-yard line, just remember this, I’ll be shocked on first-and-goal from the one that it’s not a pass for a touchdown. Because he wants his quarterback to feel good and he wants you to perceive him as good and it’s just one less thing he has to deal with.
“That’s what’s great about offensive-minded coaches. So I’m interested in them just because they have some men up front. You know what worries me about them, which is [the same with] a lot of teams, because the league has so many good receivers and throwing quarterbacks, is their defensive secondary.”
Simms made the comments on his and Russo’s new SiriusXM show, “Simms and the Mad Dog.”
CBS replaced Simms with Tony Romo on its lead announcing team this season and shifted Simms to the studio, a role he says he will embrace.
Simms and Romo have spoken about Romo succeeding him.
“Oh, shoot, him and I have talked,” Simms said when asked what advice he will give Romo. “We had some good conversations, a lot of fun. … Our relationship is very good and, really, everybody sees the game differently and you’ve just got to go with what you see. In other words, when you see a great run and a guy breaks 10 tackles, I see a great run, some people say, ‘bad tackling.’ So that’s how you kind of go about it. Everybody always has a different key to wins and losses about football games, and he’ll just do his and I think he’ll be fine.”
Romo debuts for CBS on Sunday’s Oakland-Tennessee game, which will be televised in a sizable percentage of the country. CBS-4 in Miami was instead assigned Jets-Bills, which could be carried on My-33 if local CBS management chooses to do so amid Hurricane Irma coverage.
