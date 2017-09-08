Traffic flows along the Pasadena Freeway, Friday, May 14, 2010, in Los Angeles. Opened in 1940, the curvy route offering views of mountains, parks and the downtown skyline is the oldest freeway in the West. (AP Photo/ Kim Johnson Flodin)
Traffic flows along the Pasadena Freeway, Friday, May 14, 2010, in Los Angeles. Opened in 1940, the curvy route offering views of mountains, parks and the downtown skyline is the oldest freeway in the West. (AP Photo/ Kim Johnson Flodin) Kim Johnson Flodin AP
Traffic flows along the Pasadena Freeway, Friday, May 14, 2010, in Los Angeles. Opened in 1940, the curvy route offering views of mountains, parks and the downtown skyline is the oldest freeway in the West. (AP Photo/ Kim Johnson Flodin) Kim Johnson Flodin AP
Sports Buzz

Sports Buzz

Barry Jackson brings you the latest news and nuggets from the South Florida sports world

Barry Jackson

Dolphins taking team to Southern California on Friday

By Barry Jackson

bjackson@miamiherald.com

September 08, 2017 12:04 PM

The Dolphins, trying to beat Hurricane Irma, are chartering a flight to Los Angeles on Friday and will practice there next week in advance of Miami’s game at the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 17.

Owner Stephen Ross is financing a flight for players, coaches, traveling staff and their family members.

The team will practice in Southern California beginning next Wednesday and have a normal practice week in advance of their game against the Chargers.

The Dolphins then are expected to return home, barring something unforeseen, and prepare for their Sept. 24 game at the New York Jets.

Miami’s opener against visiting Tampa Bay, originally scheduled for Sunday, was shifted to Nov. 19 because of Hurricane Irma.

The Dolphins expect most of their players to be on Friday’s flight. Some already have left town because of the threat of Hurricane Irma.

The Dolphins chose to leave team before the storm hits for multiple reasons. Had they remained, it would have taken time for inspectors to check the safety of their Davie-based facility and Hard Rock Stadium, if either is heavily impacted by the looming storm.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Waiters talks about re-signing with the Heat

Waiters talks about re-signing with the Heat 3:01

Waiters talks about re-signing with the Heat
Chris Quinn breaks down Bam Adebayo's 29-point performance 1:07

Chris Quinn breaks down Bam Adebayo's 29-point performance
Pat Riley talks about Udonis Haslem future with the Heat 1:31

Pat Riley talks about Udonis Haslem future with the Heat

View More Video