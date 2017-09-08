Dolphins taking team to Southern California on Friday

The Dolphins, trying to beat Hurricane Irma, are chartering a flight to Los Angeles on Friday and will practice there next week in advance of Miami’s game at the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 17.
Owner Stephen Ross is financing a flight for players, coaches, traveling staff and their family members.
The team will practice in Southern California beginning next Wednesday and have a normal practice week in advance of their game against the Chargers.
The Dolphins then are expected to return home, barring something unforeseen, and prepare for their Sept. 24 game at the New York Jets.
Miami’s opener against visiting Tampa Bay, originally scheduled for Sunday, was shifted to Nov. 19 because of Hurricane Irma.
The Dolphins expect most of their players to be on Friday’s flight. Some already have left town because of the threat of Hurricane Irma.
The Dolphins chose to leave team before the storm hits for multiple reasons. Had they remained, it would have taken time for inspectors to check the safety of their Davie-based facility and Hard Rock Stadium, if either is heavily impacted by the looming storm.
Comments