Dolphins sign ex-FIU standout

The Dolphins have never had a Florida International University player who appeared in a regular season game for them. But they now have one on the roster after signing guard Isame Faciane on Saturday.

Faciane, who worked out for the Dolphins less than two weeks ago, was a defensive tackle at FIU - earning honorable mention All-Conference USA honors - but shifted to guard a year after joining the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2014.

Faciane reportedly chose the Vikings partly because the defensive line coach was Andre Patterson, his former position coach at FIU.

Faciane, 26, stuck around with the Vikings for more than two years, mostly on the practice squad, but never appeared in a game.

He was released by the Vikings last September in the final round of cuts, signed to the practice squad a day later but released last October after he was arrested on suspicion of drunken drinking and driving without a valid license.

According to police, Faciane was observed entering a closed highway, making an illegal U-turn across the median and then going the wrong way down a highway ramp.

Faciane, listed at 6-4 and 302 pounds, joined the Bills’ practice squad last Nov. 30 but Buffalo did not retain him.

Faciane, who was recruited to FIU by then-coach Mario Cristobal out of Slidell, La., joins a crowded competition at guard, with Kraig Urbik, Anthony Steen, Jesse Davis, Jake Brendel and Isaac Asiata competing to replace projected left guard Ted Larsen, who is expected to miss part of the season.

Jermon Bushrod is the starter at right guard.

Here are a lot more Dolphins personnel notes from Saturday, including an explanation for a surprising lineup switch.