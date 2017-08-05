Dolphins expect Larsen back; Godchaux ahead of Phillips

Projected starting left guard Ted Larsen, who sustained a torn biceps in Thursday’s practice, is expected to play at some point this season, coach Adam Gase said Saturday after the team’s scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium.

“There’s a really high probability he’ll play this year,” Gase said. “Normally, it would have been an injury where he would be done for the year. But with the way the rules are built, we should have a chance to get him back.”

Larsen is expected to begin the season on injured reserve and would be eligible to practice after six weeks and play after eight weeks.

“It’s disappointing because he was our most consistent guy day in and day out,” Gase said. “I hate to see that for him because he’s worked so hard to understand what we’re doing. He’s brought a great attitude. He’s a great veteran presence. Losing him hurts. We’ll start rotating guys in to see who it will be.”

Kraig Urbik, Anthony Steen, Jesse Davis, Jake Brendel and Isaac Asiata are now competing for the left guard spot, opposite right guard Jermon Bushrod.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:10 Adam Gase comments on his conversation with quarterback Jay Cutler Pause 0:36 Fins quarterback Matt Moore talks about Tannehill's injury 0:56 Dolphins QB coach Hardegree on the quarterback situation after Tannehill's possible injury 2:51 UM coach Mark Richt talks about injuries 4:02 UM receivers coach Ron Dugans talks about Ahmmon Richards 1:14 Matt Moore deflects questions on Tannehill's possible replacements 3:33 Al Gore on Miami’s future 1:26 How the Miami River supports a multibillion-dollar marine industry 1:17 Canes stretch, then huddle 0:54 Scenes from UM football camp Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Adam Gase comments on his conversation with quarterback Jay Cutler Adam Gase, Miami Dolphins coach, talks to the media about his conversation with quarterback Jay Cutler. The Dolphins might consider searching for a quarterback after Ryan Tannehill injured his leg at training camp. Charles Trainor, Jr. Miami Herald Staff

GODCHAUX STARTS

Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, the rookie fifth-round pick from LSU, began the day with the first team – ahead of Jordan Phillips – for the third consecutive day, and this was telling: Gase revealed the starter is based on who performed best at practice the previous day.

“Competitor,” Gase said of Godchaux, who started opposite Ndamukong Suh. “Gets after it every day. Never slows down. One speed guy. Like what he’s doing. Like the way he’s playing. Keeps getting better. He’s doing a great job. He’s picking Suh’s brain non-stop. I like how he’s developing.”

And what about Phillips? “We’re competing every day,” Gase responded. “Could be a different guy every day running with the ones. Whoever has the best day the day before, he will be the starter the next day. We’ll just keep going back and forth. They both have their opportunities.”

Phillips and Nick Willams were the primary second-team tackles.

• Brandon Doughty, trying to impress the Dolphins in Ryan Tannehill’s absence, got substantial work in Saturday’s scrimmage behind Matt Moore and finished 5 for 12 for 33 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

“I would probably give myself a B-,” he said. “Made some good reads. [If they bring in a veteran], it’s another mind I can pick at. I picked at Ryan’s. I picked at Dan Marino’s. I picked at Matt Moore’s.”

Quarterback David Fales was 7 for 9 for 83 yards, including a nine-yard touchdown pass to Thomas Duarte.

• Other scrimmage stats: Kenyan Drake had one carry for six yards, Damien Williams two rushes for two yards, Sinorise Perry four attempts for two yards, Storm Johnson one carry for one yard and De’Veon Smith two carries for yard….

Three players caught one more than one pass: Jordan Westerkamp (two for 40), Jarvis Landry (2 for 23) and Jakeem Grant (two for nine), though Grant fumbled a punt, continuing a problem from last November and December.

DeVante Parker and Leonte Carroo each caught one pass for 16 yards, and eight others caught one pass. Landry and Duarte caught the only touchdowns.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:10 Adam Gase comments on his conversation with quarterback Jay Cutler Pause 0:36 Fins quarterback Matt Moore talks about Tannehill's injury 0:56 Dolphins QB coach Hardegree on the quarterback situation after Tannehill's possible injury 2:51 UM coach Mark Richt talks about injuries 4:02 UM receivers coach Ron Dugans talks about Ahmmon Richards 1:14 Matt Moore deflects questions on Tannehill's possible replacements 3:33 Al Gore on Miami’s future 1:26 How the Miami River supports a multibillion-dollar marine industry 1:17 Canes stretch, then huddle 0:54 Scenes from UM football camp Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Coach Adam Gase talks about QB Tannehill's injury Adam Gase, Miami Dolphins coach, talks about injured QB Ryan Tannehill and next man up Matt Moore. Charles Trainor, Jr. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

T.J. McDonald and Terrence Fede had the only sacks.

• Xavien Howard continued an excellent camp, intercepting a Matt Moore pass (Moore’s only misfire in six attempts) and returned it for a touchdown. That was the day’s only interception.

“It was a nice job,” Gase said. “He jumped it. Good catch, good finish.”

• Receiver Kenny Stills sat out with a hamstring that tightened up last week. “He’s built like a Ferrari and every once in a while you have to put him in the garage,” Gase said.

• Left tackle Laremy Tunsil missed the scrimmage for personal reasons. “It’s not something that’s alarming,” Gase said. “He’s all right.”

• Beyond Stills, Tunsil, Larsen and injured Ryan Tannehill, others who did not participate in the scrimmage include Mike Pouncey (returning from hip injury), running back Jay Ajayi (concussion), safety Nate Allen (walking gingerly on the sideline), linebacker Neville Hewitt, right tackle Ja’Wuan James and injured receivers Isaiah Ford and Rashawn Scott.

Sam Young and Jesse Davis started at tackle in the absence of Tunsil and James.

• Cameron Wake played one snap, then later in the day was scheduled to fly to Ohio to attend Jason Taylor’s induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

• The Dolphins waived offensive tackle Terry Poole.