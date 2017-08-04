UM quarterback update; Dolphins tinker with offensive line

A six-pack of Dolphins and Canes notes on a Friday night:

• We hear the three top contenders for the UM quarterback job - N’Kosi Perry, Evan Shirreffs and Malik Rosier - are close through four days of camp. But there isn’t a ton to judge off of because much of the focus has been installing the offense.

Perry has flashed his outstanding athleticism; he has good zip on his throws. He had some throws that should have been caught but weren’t. His fumbling issues have come primarily when he’s under center - because he is accustomed playing in the shotgun - though he also had one on a read option.

Shirreffs has a couple things going for him: He is very smart, can process information quickly and his height (6-5) allows him to see the field effectively. His accuracy has been up and down (going back to the spring) but one observer said his arm isn’t the weakness some make it out to be.

Found it interesting that Mark Richt raved about Malik Rosier today, saying he’s making “excellent decisions.” That has been the issue with Rosier, and there are still some blips.

UM coach Mark Richt talks about injuries University of Miami football coach Mark Richt talks to the media on Aug. 4, 2017.

During one session, he made two poor throws in a row on similar routes – cornerback Trajan Bandy couldn’t haul in one but intercepted the next.

• Bandy has made a very strong first impression. He’s fast and plays with confidence.

“He can move his feet side to side, is a smaller guy, is aggressive for the size he is,” Malek Young said. “I can tell he’s going to be great.”

Michael Jackson and Young have been getting a lot of first team work while Dee Delaney and Jhavonte Dean learn the defense.

UM receivers coach Ron Dugans talks about Ahmmon Richards Receivers Coach Ron Dugans talks to the media about WR Ahmmon Richards on the fourth day of University of Miami football camp at Greentree Field on Friday, August 4, 2017.

• Dolphins and former UM receiver Malcolm Lewis said he’s in a group text with a bunch of Canes early in their careers and they enjoy telling each other if they did something notable in practice.

Among those in his group text: Chargers rookie safety Rayshawn Jenkins, Vikings receiver Stacy Coley and Jaguars safety Tracy Howard. Lewis has another Instagram interaction going with Lions quarterback Brad Kaaya.

“It’s a brotherhood,” Lewis said.

Miami Dolphins WR Malcolm Lewis reaches for a pass during training camp at the Miami Dolphins training facility in Davie, Fl, August 2, 2017. CHARLES TRAINOR JR ctrainor@miamiherald.com

But the Canes group text buddies got some bad news this week: Undrafted receiver Herb Waters sustained a season-ending shoulder injury and was waived by the Packers.

• With Ted Larsen sidelined longterm with a biceps injury, the Dolphins gave first-team left guard snaps to four players today: Kraig Urbik (at the outset of team drills), Jesse Davis, Anthony Steen and Jake Brendel.

But one notable name said he didn’t get first-team drills: fifth-round rookie Isaac Asiata, who worked with the second team.

“There’s still a lot I’ve got to grasp,” Asiata said. “It’s like taking a drink from a fire hose. You’re trying to just collect it in, settle and work on your game.”

Steen played center when the Dolphins opened team drills on Friday, with Urbik at left guard. Mike Pouncey hasn’t been participating in team drills.

• The Dolphins added to their offensive line Friday by activating tackle Avery Young off the non-football injury list and signing Kwayde Miller, an undrafted rookie from San Diego State. Miller spent 17 days with the Rams in May before being cut.

He started his final 28 college games at left tackle.

• Couple special teams notes: Likely No. 4 receiver Leonte Carroo needs to play special teams more effectively to ensure being active on game days, and special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi said there has been progress there. “I think first thing is he’s moving a lot better [after losing weight],” Rizzi said. “I don’t know if it was conditioning or whatever. I’ll stay in my lane on that one. I don’t really know exactly what it is, but you can see him moving better. He definitely has more confidence. We had a couple of live drills where it looks like he’s really running well. He’s more physical.

“He obviously has a better understanding of what we’re doing. He’s a guy when we brought him here, I really thought he had a lot of special teams value coming in. He had some peaks and valleys last year. I think everybody knows that. But he has really had a nice start here.”...

Meanwhile, Andrew Franks - facing no competition - has been perfect on field goals.“We worked on some things in the spring with him. Just some technical things, some things we saw on film from the season,” Rizzi said. “In the spring time during OTAs, he was a little bit hit or miss there; but I thought he’s really had a good start.”

Here’s the latest on the Ryan Tannehill situation and the Dolphins’ conversations with Jay Cutler. And here’s my post with lots of personnel nuggets from Dolphins defensive coordinator Matt Burke.... Twitter: @flasportsbuzz