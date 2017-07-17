Dolphins’ Landry becoming ESPN analyst (for a day); media notes

A six-pack of media notes on a Monday night:
• Nine days before reporting for the start of Dolphins training camp, receiver Jarvis Landry will dabble in television on Tuesday when he appears as a guest analyst on ESPN’s NFL Live from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
Landry will sit alongside host Dianna Russini, analyst Herm Edwards and reporter and former Miami Herald Dolphins writer Jeff Darlington.
Landry also will appear on the noon edition of SportsCenter during his one-day visit to ESPN’s Bristol, Conn. studios.
• An alarming sign: Marlins television ratings have plunged 28 percent this year, to a 1.3 average for the games on Fox Sports Florida.
This was inevitable, considering the Marlins haven’t made the playoffs since 2003 and haven’t had a winning record since 2009.
The good news, for Marlins fans: With FS-Florida picking up four Marlins games that were scheduled to be untelevised, every remaining Marlins game will be on TV this season.
• SEC Network lost its entire Saturday night SEC college football broadcasting team, with Brent Musburger leaving to work for a gambling-oriented network in Las Vegas, Jesse Palmer moving to the ABC/ESPN studio and sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung departing for a job at CNN.
Palmer’s move to the studio created an opportunity for Jordan Rodgers, winner of the spring/summer 2016 installment of The Bachelorette and brother of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
(The two brothers were estranged as recently as last year; no word on whether that’s changed. That sentence concludes the TMZ portion of the column.)
Palmer and Cole Cubelic will be co-analysts on that SEC Network Saturday night package, with Tom Hart handling play-by-play.
• Something unusual: O.J. Simpson’s parole hearing will be covered live within an Outside the Lines special on ESPN at 1 p.m. Thursday.
ESPN said Mark Schwartz will report from the Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City, where Simpson is serving a 33-year sentence for armed robbery and kidnapping. Shelley Smith also will report from Carson City.
According to SI.com, Simpson could be released as early as October if he gets parole, with a decision from the board expected on Thursday. The parole board’s deliberations will not be in a public setting and thus will not be televised.
With Bob Ley on vacation, Jeremy Schaap will anchor the show from ESPN’s Connecticut studios, with ABC legal analyst Ryan Smith alongside.
ESPN’s interest in the story is hardly surprising, considering the time and resources that the network invested in OJ: Made in America, its Oscar-winning documentary that aired last year.
• In a move that was expected, ESPN on Monday named Trey Wingo as Mike Golic’s new morning partner on ESPN Radio beginning Nov. 27.
Wingo replaces Mike Greenberg, who’s getting his own ESPN TV show beginning in January.
Golic & Wingo will air from 6 to 10 a.m. on ESPN Radio and will initially be simulcast on ESPN2 before moving in early January to its permanent simulcast home on ESPNU. Mike & Mike will conclude its nearly 18-year run on November 17.
• Miami Herald correspondent Peter Ariz, of caneinsight.com, on July 22 will launch outthehuddle.com, a new website that will feature regular contributions from Jonathan Vilma, DJ Williams, Antrel Rolle and Brett Romberg.
Ariz said it will be a “first of its kind premium content site” with weekly game previews and recap podcasts, video blogs, video interviews with coaches and player film breakdowns.
“We also have recorded countless untold stories from their playing days – like the time Sean Taylor was demoted to third team in practice and made somebody pay for it,” Ariz said. “Our goal is to try to bridge the gap between the past and the present within the Canes programs.”
Ariz will charge $11.99 per month but the first month will be free.
