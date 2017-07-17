UM’s Richt talks crime rates, personnel issues

3:01 Waiters talks about re-signing with the Heat Pause

1:07 Chris Quinn breaks down Bam Adebayo's 29-point performance

0:46 Pat Riley: James Johnson is a playmaker, 'can get better'

2:59 Pat Riley talks about Dion Waiters

1:31 Pat Riley talks about Udonis Haslem future with the Heat

1:27 Riley says Adebayo reminds him of Shawn Kemp

1:12 Dolphins coach Adam Gase on team's shorter practices

3:17 Suh: I still have a lot of work ahead of me

1:03 Dolphins OC Clyde Christensen on Mike Pouncey's progress