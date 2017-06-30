Here’s who will be available in NBA free agency beginning Friday night

Free agency starts at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, and with a pretty average free agent class (factoring in the fact Kevin Durant and Steph Curry are staying put), there’s more demand than supply.
Here are the available unrestricted free agents, with restricted free agents noted. (Teams have the right to match offers for their restricted free agents, unlikely unrestricted free agents.)
Atlanta Hawks: Jose Calderon, Kris Humphries, Ersan Ilyasova, Paul Millsap, Mike Muscala, Thabo Sefolosha. Restricted: Tim Hardaway Jr.
Boston Celtics: Gerald Green, Jonas Jerebko, Amir Johnson, James Young. Restricted: Kelly Olynyk.
Brooklyn Nets: Randy Foye, K.J. McDaniels.
Charlotte Hornets: Brian Roberts, Ramon Sessions, Christian Wood.
Chicago Bulls: Michael Carter-Williams, Anthony Morrow. Restricted: Cristiano Felicio, Joffrey Lauvergne, Nikola Mirotic.
Cleveland Cavaliers: Dahntay Jones, James Jones, Kyle Korver, Deron Williams, Derrick Williams.
Dallas Mavericks: Dirk Nowitzki. Restricted: Nerlens Noel.
Denver Nuggets: Danilo Gallinari, Roy Hibbert, Restricted: Mason Plumlee.
Detroit Pistons: Aron Baynes, Beno Udrih. Restricted: Reggie Bullock, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.
Golden State Warriors: Matt Barnes, Ian Clark, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston, JaVale McGee, James Michael McAdoo, Zaza Pachulia, David West.
Houston Rockets: Nene. Restricted: Bobby Brown, Troy Williams.
Indiana Pacers: Lavoy Allen, Aaron Brooks, C.J. Miles, Jeff Teague.
Los Angeles Clippers: Alan Anderson, Brandon Bass, Raymond Felton, Blake Griffin, Darrun Hilliard, Luc Richard Mbah a Moute, Paul Pierce, J.J. Redick, Marreese Speights.
Los Angeles Lakers: Tyler Ennis, Thomas Robinson, Metta World Peace, Nick Young.
Memphis Grizzlies: Tony Allen, Vince Carter, Zach Randolph. Restricted: JaMychal Green, Wayne Selden.
Miami Heat: Luke Babbitt, Udonis Haslem, James Johnson, Willie Reed, Dion Waiters.
Milwaukee Bucks: Michael Beasley, Jason Terry. Restricted: Tony Snell.
Minnesota Timberwolves: Omri Casspi, Jordan Hill, Adreian Payne, Nikola Pekovic, Brandon Rush. Restricted: Shabazz Muhammad.
New Orleans Pelicans: Dante Cunningham, Jrue Holiday, Donatas Motiejunas.
New York Knicks: Justin Holiday, Derrick Rose, Sasha Vujacic. Restricted: Ron Baker.
Oklahoma City Thunder: Norris Cole, Nick Collison, Taj Gibson, Restricted: Andre Roberson.
Orlando Magic: Jeff Green, Jodie Meeks, Damjan Rudez.
Philadelphia 76ers: Sergio Rodriguez, Tiago Splitter.
Phoenix Suns: Ronnie Price. Restricted: Alex Len, Alan Williams.
Portland Trail Blazers: None.
Sacramento Kings: Arron Afflalo, Darren Collison, Tyreke Evans,
Rudy Gay, Ty Lawson, Anthony Tolliver, Ben McLemore. Restricted: Langston Galloway.
San Antonio Spurs: Joel Anthony, Dewayne Dedmon, Pau Gasol, Manu Ginobili, David Lee, Patty Mills. Restricted: Jonathon Simmons.
Toronto Raptors: Serge Ibaka, Kyle Lowry, Patrick Patterson, P.J. Tucker.
Utah Jazz: Gordon Hayward, George Hill, Shelvin Mack,
Jeff Withey. Restricted: Joe Ingles.
Washington Wizards: Brandon Jennings. Restricted: Bojan Bogdanovic, Trey Burke, Otto Porter Jr.
