Hayward decision a “tossup,” says close associate

A few Heat notes, with free agency starting at 12:01 a.m. Saturday:

• Utah forward Gordon Hayward is entering his free agent visits this weekend with an open mind and without a clear favorite, a source very close to the player said Thursday.

“It’s still completely a tossup,” the source said of whether Hayward is likely to sign with Utah, the Heat or Boston.

Last season, the Heat and other Kevin Durant suitors were asked to fly to the Hamptons for recruiting visits.

But the finalists for Hayward were informed this week that Hayward will travel to the respective cities, barring a last minute change of plans.

His Heat visit on Saturday likely will occur at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Hayward then will visit the Celtics on Sunday and the Utah Jazz on Monday before making a decision.

The source close to Hayward said absolutely nothing should be read into the order of his visits.

Hayward has emerged as clearly the Heat’s top priority in free agency.

The 6-8 Hayward, 27, averaged 21.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists last season, while shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 39.8 percent from three-point range.

Hayward’s first-year max salary of $29.7 million would leave the Heat would less than $6 million in cap space. If Hayward signs, Miami likely would try to create additional space through trades or other maneuvers.

• Though Kings free agent forward Rudy Gay has interest in the Heat, Miami is not among the teams that has called to arrange a meeting with him this weekend, according to a source.

Gay will meet with several interested suitors in Austin, Tx., this weekend, with Oklahoma City among them (according to Yahoo!).

• Two other free agents linked to the Heat - Blake Griffin and Paul Millsap - will visit with the Phoenix Suns on Saturday, according to multiple reports.... The L.A. Times listed James Johnson among free agents that appeal to the Clippers.