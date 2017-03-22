Dolphins’ Misi expects to be on team, presuming he’s healthy

In the wake of Koa Misi’s decision to restructure the final year of his contract (detailed here), his agent said Wednesday that the Dolphins made clear they would like him to remain with the franchise.
“He’s in the Dolphins’ plans,” agent Kenny Zuckerman said. “If he’s healthy, he’ll be there. He will be [medically] cleared during the offseason.”
Misi expects to be medically cleared sometime in May after undergoing neck surgery last season.
There were initial questions last fall about whether his career was in doubt, but the Dolphins are optimistic he can play - to the point that they guaranteed $1.15 million of his salary next season, according to NFL Network.
According to a source, Misi’s $4.8 million cap number will be lowered by about $2 million. He had been due to make $4.1 million next season but that number was lowered.
Misi, 30, has consistently graded out well against the run - a Dolphins’ deficiency last year - when healthy. He had a career-high 78 tackles in 2015 and has 12 career sacks.
But he hasn’t finished a season healthy since his rookie year in 2010.
He missed 13 games last season and a combined 15 over the previous five.
Unless the Dolphins sign Zach Brown (which hasn’t been ruled out) or draft a linebacker early in the draft, they likely would enter next season with a starting group of Misi, Kiko Alonso and Lawrence Timmons, health provided.
If they sign Brown, then they would have enviable depth, with Misi, Neville Hewitt and Mike Hull and/or a draft pick also on the roster. Spencer Paysinger remains a free agent.
The Dolphins, with limited cap space, are not inclined to make a large offer to Brown, though they would have interest in adding him on a modest contract.
