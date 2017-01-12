Dolphins to begin sorting through offensive issues; Sims gets vote of confidence

2:20 Zoo animals can't resist frolicking in the snow Pause

0:43 Alaska co-worker calls airport shooter 'regular guy working as a security guard'

0:54 Carnival Corp. unveils new 'smart ship' technology

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

0:16 Surveillance video appears to show cabbie throwing woman from car

1:33 Donald Trump holds first post-election press conference

0:15 Dash cam video shows truck driver was distracted by cellphone before crash

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide

1:27 Adam Gase on what went wrong in the final two Dolphins games