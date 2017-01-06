Dolphins release Jason Jones; Tannehill returns to practice

The Dolphins released backup defensive end Jason Jones and Ryan Tannehill returned to practice in two interesting developments in the Dolphins’ final practice before playing at Pittsburgh on Sunday.
According to a source, the Dolphins had decided early this week that Jones would not play this week.
It was unclear if Jones reacted poorly to that news, but the Dolphins decided they did not want him around any longer. Jones’ release was not related to injury or any legal issue, according to a source.
Jones had 36 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 14 games this season, including five starts. He had two tackles in last Sunday’s game against New England.
His release means Terrence Fede and Mario Williams are expected to be Miami’s backup defensive ends this week, behind starters Cam Wake and Andre Branch. Nick Williams is also available.
Mario Williams, who had 1.5 sacks this season, was inactive last week, but coordinator Vance Joseph said Thursday that he might play this week.
Jones was suspended by the NFL for two games (one in November, one in December) for an offseason arrest for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. The release of Jones was unrelated to that, a source said.
Tannehill, meanwhile, was a limited participant in practice for the first time since sustaining slight tears in the MCL and ACL of his left knee on Dec. 11 against Arizona.
The Dolphins already have Tannehill will not play Sunday but have not ruled him out for a division playoff game in New England, should Miami upset the Steelers on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the odds of cornerback Byron Maxwell playing on Sunday grew longer. He missed practice for a third day in a row with an ankle injury. Earlier this week, the Dolphins had been optimistic he would be able to play on Sunday. But that optimism has dissipated.
Comments