Dolphins get Sunday game; Full NFL playoff schedule

The Dolphins will open the playoffs on Sunday at Pittsburgh, the NFL announced late Sunday night.
The Dolphins-Steelers game will be at 1 p.m. Sunday on CBS.
If the Dolphins win at Pittsburgh, they would play at New England, the AFC’s top seed, at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14 on CBS.
The full playoff schedule:
SATURDAY
4:30 p.m.: Oakland at Houston on ABC/ESPN;
8:15 p.m.: Detroit at Seattle on NBC
SUNDAY
1 p.m.: Dolphins at Steelers on CBS;
4:30 p.m.: Giants at Green Bay at Fox
SATURDAY, JAN. 14
4:35 p.m.: Second-lowest seeded NFC team at Atlanta on Fox;
8:15 p.m.: Lowest seeded AFC playoff team at New England on CBS
SUNDAY, JAN. 15
1:05 p.m.: Second-lowest seeded AFC team at Kansas City on NBC;
4:40 p.m.: Lowest seeded NFC playoff team at Dallas on Fox
SUNDAY, JAN. 22
3:05 p.m. - NFC Championship on Fox;
6:40 p.m. - AFC Championship on CBS.
Couple other quick Dolphins notes:
• With Tennessee finishing second in the AFC South today, the Dolphins know now all of their 2017 opponents.
Besides AFC East opponents, Miami will host the Titans, Denver, Oakland and Tampa Bay. They will play a “home” game against New Orleans in London.
Besides AFC East opponents, Miami will play at Baltimore, Atlanta, Carolina, San Diego and Kansas City.
• Here were the Dolphins’ statistical leaders this season:
Completion Percentage: Ryan Tannehill – 67.1
Passing Yards: Ryan Tannehill – 2,995
Passer Rating: Ryan Tannehill – 93.5
Rushing Yards: Jay Ajayi – 1,272
Yards Per Carry: Jay Ajayi – 4.9
Rushing TDs: Jay Ajayi – 8
Receptions: Jarvis Landry – 94
Receiving Yards: Jarvis Landry – 1,136
Receiving TDs: Kenny Stills – 9
Tackles: Kiko Alonso – 115
Sacks: Cameron Wake – 11.5
Interceptions: Tony Lippett – 4
Forced Fumbles: Cameron Wake – 5
Special Teams Tackles: Michael Thomas – 19
