Dolphins’ Adam Gase mellow, reserved after team clinches playoff berth

Everything notable Adam Gase had to say on Monday, 13 hours after the Dolphins clinched their first playoff berth since 2008:
• On making the playoffs: “For me, it’s about our players, the fight that they’ve shown. A lot of people doubted those guys when we were 1-4. They did a great job of ignoring the noise, found a way to improve each week. I know it’s basic and simple but not always easy to do. Our guys did a great job of taking care of business and handling it one game at a time.”
• Gase said he had the KC-Denver game on as background noise Sunday night. “I was watching our game. Try to get a little bit ahead.”
Gase was at home at the time. Any high five with the wife? No, he said.
“I’m happy for our guys, happy for our coaching staff, Mr. [Stephen Ross], Mike [Tannenbaum] and Chris [Grier],” he said. “There have been a lot of people here for a long time. That was our goal when we started this whole process [to make playoffs]. This is the first step.... This is kind of what we expected. That’s what you think as a coach. You don’t think you’re going to have a subpar year.”
Does he feel different? “I feel the same as I did last time up here.”
• With a chance to move to the fifth seed, it doesn’t sound like Miami is inclined to rest starters Sunday against New England.
“We need to do everything to make sure we are 1-0 at the end of this week. I talked to [owner Stephen] Ross last night and Mike [Tannenbaum] and Chris [Grier]. We were talking about our plan going forward this week. We have an opportunity to play after Week 17 but our main focus is this week. We are going to stick to plan and not look ahead. This is a team if you look past them, they will embarrass you.”
• Gase had no update on Isa Abdul Quddus, who left Saturday’s game with a sling on his arm. “I’m still waiting for MRI results,” he said.
Gase isn’t sure if Byron Maxwell will play this week. “I know Bryon Maxwell felt better towards the end of the week but we didn’t want to hurt our chances of him to possibly play this week.”
He said Jay Ajayi is fine. “A little banged up.”
• Gase suggested the Dolphins, who are 6-1 at home, have a true homefield advantage. “The volume our stadium has been generating has been outstanding. There’s been a different juice for us on the sideline when we’re at home. Players feed off of it, especially when our defense is on the field.”
• On how team approach has changed: “Offense has been leaning on the run game a little more. I knew what Jay Ajayi liked and what he didn’t like. That made it easier to call games. On Vance’s side, we shifted some guys around, as far as starters go, he has done a good job trying to put those guys in good position. Doesn’t always work out the way you want it, but every week they’ve made plays.”
• Any complaint to the league about Jerry Hughes head-butting Darren Rizzi? “I didn’t make a big deal out of it. It’s football. Sometimes things like that happen.”
• On Kenny Stills: “I love his speed. First time I met him, I could tell he wanted to do it different than what he did in years past, however we went about his business before this year. I could tell he wanted to do something special, be a big time contributor. We had great conversation about steps he needed to take. Did a great job of knowing the offense better than anybody else. He never missed any practice time in training camp and that really helped him. It has really been about availability with him.”
Comments