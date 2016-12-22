Tannehill being proactive in treatment of knee injury

4:04 Scheck Hillel Community School combines yoga with storytelling Pause

0:41 Rally for Slain 8 Year-old

1:59 Students debate policies of Trump, Clinton

1:39 "This is killing me, day-by-day": mom begs for help finding daughter's killer

2:04 In Miami-Dade, an effort to find at-risk kids before the bullets do

0:59 Father of King Carter speaks after 8-year-old girl dies in shooting

2:53 Video shows police officer drinking alcohol at South Beach nightclub

1:07 Dolphins' Ajayi excited about win over Jets

0:40 Long gun with laser scope used in gas station robbery