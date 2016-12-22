Tannehill being proactive in treatment of knee injury

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill is taking a proactive approach in the treatment of his knee injury.
According to multiple sources, Tannehill visited noted surgeon James Andrews in Pensacola, Fla., this week and received treatment on his left knee.
What’s clear, sources emphasized, is that Tannehill isn’t simply sitting back and seeing if the injury will heal on its own.
He’s making every effort to get well quickly, aware that the Dolphins haven’t ruled out his return to the field this season.
The Dolphins continue to hold out hope that he might be able to return during the playoffs but will do nothing to jeopardize his longterm future.
And while the Patriots regular-season finale would appear to be a major long shot, nobody has ruled that out publicly.
The Dolphins have received no indication, at this point, that he will need surgery.
Tannehill, who sprained both his ACL and MCL in the Dec. 11 Arizona game, will definitely miss this week’s game against the Bills.
He was wearing a full-leg cast on that left leg this week. He said he did not have an update to offer when approached at his locker on Wednesday.
“They haven't told me that we should shut him down yet,” Dolphins coach Adam Gase said Wednesday. “That's all I know. “I take the same approach as almost anything else. When someone tells me something different, I'll react then. I'm not going to start guessing on how long [he’ll be out].”
The last week and a half “hasn't been easy for Tannehill,” Gase said, particularly when he was with the team for the Jets game, but unable to play. “But he's done everything he possibly can to help Matt [Moore] and help anybody else on offense. He has a different vantage point right now. He's more taking on the role of coach, almost, to help guys, and if there's any kind of question, he can answer it. We've kind of gained an extra member to helping guys to what he sees. He's spent a lot of time still watching film and trying to help out any way he can.”
Backup quarter TJ Yates said Tannehill also has helped him learn the offense.
Dolphins center Mike Pouncey, who is also sidelined by injury, said Wednesday that Tannehill is “upbeat” during what has to be the most trying stretch of his career.
“Every day he's the same guy,” Pouncey said. “He doesn't change. Injuries aren't going to change him from being who he is. ... A lot of guys get injured and they get away from it, they change who they are. Ryan didn't do that.”
Herald sports writer Adam Beasley contributed to this report.
