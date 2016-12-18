Explaining Dolphins’ playoff scenarios after Sunday games

1:07 Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake recounts his first interception Pause

1:35 La La Land

0:46 Cameron Wake talks about getting the same results

2:10 Gase: I don't have much experience with Matt Moore

3:13 Dylann Roof found guilty in Charleston church shooting - timeline

0:56 Miami police will pay you for your gun

1:46 Sterile flies used to combat screw worm in Key Deer

0:44 LSU transfer George Brown talks about being recruited out

1:36 Wife of man under deportation order fights for his freedom