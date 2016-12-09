Dolphins not expecting Alonso to play; Dolphins notes

2:34 Richardson happy to be back with Heat Pause

1:27 Whiteside on undermanned Heat: 'I'll go to war with these guys.'

2:22 Tyler Johnson poured in a career-high 27 points in loss to Hawks

1:37 Video shows suspected Charleston church shooter leave Emanuel AME with gun

1:48 Gov. Rick Scott announces that Zika zone in Miami Beach has been lifted

2:27 Miami Fire Rescue responds to overdose case

2:24 Offshore corporations: The secret shell game

1:46 Man robs Miami supermarket with gun

2:59 Trump's nominee for secretary of defense thanks NC crowd on 'thank you tour'