The mystery of Dolphins’ TV rating; Heat backcourt struggling

A six-pack of Thanksgiving media and Heat notes:
• One of the mysteries of this Dolphins season, off the field, is why the team’s TV ratings remain at historically low levels, despite the recent on-field resurgence.
Dolphins games generally have drawn ratings between 12 and 14 this season, including a disappointing 12.7 for Sunday’s Rams game, which is equal to 12.7 percent of Miami-Ft. Lauderdale homes with TV sets. That’s down from a 16.9 average local rating for Dolphins games last season.
Yes, NFL TV ratings are down nationally this season, but have risen somewhat since the election. (That’s not the case in South Florida.)
And Dolphins ratings in South Florida are much lower than the home team’s ratings in most NFL cities.
Which leads to two conclusions: 1) The Dolphins’ five-game winning streak hasn’t appreciably increased local interest. 2) Nielsen’s ratings are flawed and the homes being monitored don’t accurately reflect Dolphins interest.
Keep in mind that sports bars aren’t included in ratings, and I wouldn’t be surprised if Nielsen’s numbers are underestimating Dolphins’ viewership. But there’s no way to know for sure.
• Fox is sending Dolphins-49ers to just six percent of the country: Miami-Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach, the Oakland/San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, Fresno, Cal. and the Reno/Lake Tahoe market.
Fox assigned Thom Brennaman, Charles Davis and Chris Spielman (who was lured away from ESPN last summer) to the broadcast. The Dolphins are in a stretch of three games on Fox in four weeks…
Carolina-Oakland was cross-flexed from Fox to CBS before the season and will be CBS’ primary double-header game in the 4:25 p.m. window on Sunday, but part of the country (including South Florida) will get Patriots-Jets instead… See 506sports.com for full Sunday maps.
• Dolphins studio analyst John Congemi will be ESPN2’s analyst on UM-Duke Saturday, incidentally.
Here’s the weekend college football TV schedule on one of the most enjoyable viewing weekends of the year, courtesy fbschedules.com:
Friday, Nov. 25, 2016
(20) Houston at Memphis
Noon
ABC / ESPN3
NC State at North Carolina
Noon
ESPN / WatchESPN
NIU at Kent State
Noon
CBSSN / Stream
Arkansas at Missouri
2:30 pm
CBS / Stream
Buffalo at Bowling Green
2:30 pm
(19) Boise State at Air Force
3:30 pm
CBSSN / Stream
(16) Nebraska at Iowa
3:30 pm
ABC / ESPN3
TCU at Texas
3:30 pm
FS1 / FSGo
(5) Washington at (23) Washington State
3:30 pm
FOX / FSGo
Louisiana Tech at Southern Miss
4:00 pm
ESPNews / WatchESPN
Toledo at (21) Western Michigan
5:00 pm
ESPN2 / WatchESPN
Baylor vs. Texas Tech (at Arlington, TX)
6:00 pm
ESPN / WatchESPN
Cincinnati at Tulsa
8:30 pm
ESPN2 / WatchESPN
Arizona State at Arizona
9:30 pm
ESPN / WatchESPN
And Saturday’s schedule:
Arkansas State at UL Lafayette
Noon
ASN / ESPN3
Georgia Tech at Georgia
Noon
SECN / WatchESPN
Illinois at Northwestern
Noon
BTN / BTN2Go
Kansas at Kansas State
Noon
FS1 / FSGo
Kentucky at (11) Louisville
Noon
ESPN / WatchESPN
(3) Michigan at (2) Ohio State
Noon
ABC / ESPN3
Purdue at Indiana
Noon
ESPNU / WatchESPN
Rutgers at Maryland
Noon
ESPNews / WatchESPN
UCF at USF
Noon
CBSSN / Stream
Virginia at Virginia Tech
Noon
ESPN2 / WatchESPN
Syracuse at Pittsburgh
12:30 pm
ACCN / ACCNExtra
Boston College at Wake Forest
3:00 pm
RSN / ACCNExtra
(13) Auburn at (1) Alabama
3:30 pm
CBS / Stream
Duke at Miami, FL
3:30 pm
ESPN2 / WatchESPN
FIU at Old Dominion
3:30 pm
Michigan State at (7) Penn State
3:30 pm
ESPN / WatchESPN
Minnesota at (6) Wisconsin
3:30 pm
BTN / BTN2Go
Mississippi State at Ole Miss
3:30 pm
SECN / WatchESPN
(25) Navy at SMU
3:30 pm
ESPNU / WatchESPN
Notre Dame at (12) USC
3:30 pm
ABC / WatchESPN
San Jose State at Fresno State
3:30 pm
CBSSN / Stream
South Alabama at Idaho
3:30 pm
ASN / ESPN3
(18) West Virginia at Iowa State
3:30 pm
FS1 / FSGo
Appalachian State at New Mexico State
4:00 pm
ESPN3 / AggieVision
Nevada at UNLV
4:00 pm
Oregon at Oregon State
4:00 pm
Pac-12N / Stream
Troy at Texas State
4:00 pm
Tulane at UConn
4:00 pm
ESPNews / WatchESPN
Florida Atlantic at Middle Tennessee
5:30 pm
beIN Sports / Stream
Charlotte at UTSA
7:00 pm
UCLA at California
7:00 pm
ESPN2 / WatchESPN
WKU at Marshall
7:00 pm
ESPNU / WatchESPN
East Carolina at Temple
7:30 pm
ESPNews / WatchESPN
South Carolina at (4) Clemson
7:30 pm
ESPN / WatchESPN
(17) Tennessee at Vanderbilt
7:30 pm
SECN / WatchESPN
(22) Utah at (9) Colorado
7:30 pm
FOX / FSGo
(15) Florida at (14) Florida State
8:00 pm
ABC / ESPN3
North Texas at UTEP
8:00 pm
Rice at (24) Stanford
8:00 pm
Pac-12N / Stream
Colorado State at San Diego State
9:00 pm
CBSSN / Stream
Utah State at BYU
10:15 pm
ESPNU / WatchESPN
Wyoming at New Mexico
10:15 pm
ESPN2 / WatchESPN
UMass at Hawaii
11:00 pm
• Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, on a team that is 28th in scoring at 95.1 per game, ahead of only Dallas and Orlando: "Our offense is not where it needs to be. We were making some strides in terms of getting some open looks. [Wednesday’s 107-84 loss at Detroit] was very poor, and that is my responsibility. I'll look at everything right now to get us more organized, get guys comfortable and get them to their strengths. Everything is on the table.”
• Injuries remain an issue. On their most recent game notes, the Heat listed guards Goran Dragic (strained left elbow) and Dion Waiters (strained right groin) as questionable, though the team says an update will be provided before Friday's 8 p.m. game at Memphis. Guard Wayne Ellington (thigh contusion), center Willie Reed (hyperextended right knee) and forward Justise Winslow (sore left wrist) are listed as out.
The Heat and Grizzlies play again Saturday night in Miami.
• The Heat’s backcourt simply must play better. Goran Dragic has made at least half his shots in just three of his 11 games this season and is 5 for his last 20. Dion Waiters, shooting only 36.9 percent for the season (exactly four points below his career average) is 16 for his last 41.
Josh Richardson is 3 for his last 16, Tyler Johnson 7 for his last 29.
If you missed it Wednesday, here’s the latest on the Chris Bosh situation and scenarios where the Heat’s cap flexibility would be severely impacted.
