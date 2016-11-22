Marlins call about former All-Star; Dolphins are sixth-most likely team to win Super Bowl

Marlins and Dolphins notes on a Tuesday evening:
• The Marlins, who have always been intrigued by reclamation projects, have shown some interest in Angels free agent left-handed pitcher CJ Wilson, a two-time All-Star who hasn’t appeared in a game since July 28, 2015 because of August 2015 elbow surgery and July 2016 shoulder surgery.
Wilson, 36, was 8-8 with a 3.89 ERA for the Angels in 2015 and 94-70, 3.94 in his career. He plans to pitch next season, but the fact he hasn’t pitched in 17 months suggest he won’t be too costly. He isn’t on the verge of making a decision.
The Marlins tried to sign in Wilson after 2011, when he moved from the Rangers to the Angels.
• I’m hearing that Dolphins linebacker Koa Misi underwent successful surgery in the weeks following his neck injury and doctors believe he should be able to resume his career next season, despite initial reports that the injury was career-threatening.
Misi, who played in three games this season, is under contract at a non-guaranteed $4.2 million next season, with a $4.8 million cap hit if he’s on the team, just $578,000 if he’s not.
• Speaking of… One of several under-the-radar factors in this five-game winning streak has been the play of the linebackers – not only Kiko Alonso, but also Neville Hewitt (much improved) and Spencer Paysinger (good work the past two weeks). Donald Butler has been serviceable, too.
With Misi out for the year and Jelani Jenkins unable to stay healthy, the Dolphins’ linebacker play could have been a disaster. Instead, it hasn’t been a big liability, and there’s something to be said for that when you’re often playing without two of your three starters.
• Get this: Football Outsiders, a respected web site, has the Dolphins as the sixth-most likely team to win the Super Bowl.
The caveat: Miami is given only a 3.4 percent chance to win the Super Bowl. But that’s behind only New England (27 percent), Seattle (20.8 percent), Dallas (15.4 percent), Oakland (7.4 percent) and Atlanta (6.4 percent). Right behind Miami: Denver, Kansas City and Washington.
Here’s the FootballOutsiders.com full list. The first category is odds of appearing in the conference championship game, followed by odds of winning the conference championship, followed by odds of winning the Super Bowl:
Team
Conf App
Conf Win
SB Win
NE
71.3%
48.6%
27.0%
SEA
64.0%
37.2%
20.8%
DAL
56.6%
29.9%
15.4%
OAK
40.6%
17.2%
7.4%
ATL
26.4%
12.6%
6.4%
MIA
15.6%
7.5%
3.4%
DEN
19.5%
7.8%
3.3%
KC
19.7%
7.2%
2.8%
WAS
11.5%
4.8%
2.3%
PHI
9.1%
4.3%
2.3%
PIT
12.8%
5.2%
2.2%
MIN
13.0%
4.6%
2.0%
NYG
11.4%
4.1%
1.7%
BAL
5.9%
2.2%
0.8%
BUF
3.7%
1.5%
0.5%
DET
3.4%
0.9%
0.3%
NO
1.6%
0.6%
0.3%
TEN
2.4%
0.7%
0.3%
IND
3.4%
0.9%
0.2%
CIN
1.4%
0.5%
0.2%
HOU
3.3%
0.6%
0.1%
TB
1.2%
0.4%
0.1%
• Though Miami is 26th in total offense, it’s the only AFC team averaging at least six yards on first down and has the AFC’s third-leading rusher (Jay Ajayi) and receiver (Jarvis Landry).
• The Dolphins added an offensive lineman for the second day in a row, adding 6-6, 309-pound Iowa rookie Jesse Davis to their practice squad.
