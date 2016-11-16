Heat’s Riley optimistic despite 2-8 start

0:53 Video shows boy catching baby brother as he falls from table Pause

0:21 Armed man robs Miami Family Dollar Store

0:22 Anti-Donald Trump protesters cross bridge onto Fort Lauderdale Beach

1:36 Wife of man under deportation order fights for his freedom

2:09 High-end bong brand sues local smoke shops over knockoffs

1:45 NASCAR drivers races on track and towards medical career

0:23 Video shows cement truck overturning near gas station

2:15 Behind the scenes look at the world's largest cruise ship

1:38 Proud Marine, age 98, hopes to be here for next election