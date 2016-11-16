Wade’s gone, and Heat interest is suffering

0:21 Armed man robs Miami Family Dollar Store Pause

0:48 Video shows speeding Porsche that killed college student

2:09 High-end bong brand sues local smoke shops over knockoffs

0:23 Video shows cement truck overturning near gas station

1:45 NASCAR drivers races on track and towards medical career

4:37 A frantic sister calls for help from outside Pulse

2:15 Behind the scenes look at the world's largest cruise ship

1:38 Proud Marine, age 98, hopes to be here for next election

0:34 South Dade Sr. High student protest