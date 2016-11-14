NFL cross-flexing Dolphins game to Fox; media notes

A six-pack of media notes on a Monday:
• When the Dolphins play a Sunday afternoon game on the road, it’s usually safe to assume it will be on AFC-rights holder CBS.
That’s not the case next weekend.
A few years ago, the NFL began cross-flexing a few games a year from Fox to CBS and from CBS to Fox to balance out the schedules and to help the network carrying the double-header that day.
Dolphins-at-Rams on Sunday will be one of those games, one of a half-dozen games that will cross-flexed this season.
Chris Myers, who began his career in South Florida and attended Hollywood Chaminade Madonna, will call the game for Fox, alongside analyst Ronde Barber.
Three games are being cross-flexed on Sunday, with Bills at Bengals moved to Fox and Eagles-Seahawks moved to CBS.
That Philadelphia-Seattle game will give CBS an appealing second option, with New England-San Francisco, is its 4:25 p.m. late window that will be televised in nearly all of the country.
On Thanksgiving, Vikings-Lions will be cross-flexed to CBS.
• The NFL has the option of changing Sunday night games on NBC, beginning in mid-November, and on Monday the league said it would replace the Nov. 27 Jets-Patriots Sunday night game with Kansas City-Denver.
The Patriots game will move to CBS in the late afternoon window.
• Despite the Dolphins’ four-game winning streak, Sunday’s Dolphins-Chargers game generated a disappointing 12.4 rating in Miami-Fort Lauderdale, equal to 12.4 percent of Miami-Fort Lauderdale homes with TV sets and well below what most NFL teams generate in their home market.
Dolphins games this season have consistently generated ratings in the 12 and 13 range, down from a 16.9 average rating last season.
NFL ratings are down nationally this season (although they were very good Sunday), but the consistently low Dolphins ratings this season indicate that either: 1) interest in the team has eroded because of years of mediocrity; or 2) Nielsen’s metered homes in our market do not accurately reflect the amount of Dolphins interest locally.
• TNT got a 6.4 local rating for Heat-Bulls on Thursday, the Heat’s best rating of the season but slightly less than what it seemed Dwyane Wade’s return would generate.
• In case you missed this while we were away last week, HBO dropped Bill Simmons’ Wednesday night talk show. He will continue to do other projects for the cable network…. First Take, the 10 a.m.-noon Stephen A. Smith/Max Kellerman talk show, is moving from ESPN2 to ESPN beginning on Jan. 3.
• CBS-4 in Miami picked up the UM-at-NC State game at 12:30 Saturday. The start time and network for UM’s regular-season finale Nov. 26 home against Duke won’t be determined until next weekend.
For a bunch of on-field Dolphins notes from Monday, including some eye-opening stuff on Ryan Tannehill, please click here.... Twitter: @flasportsbuzz
Comments