How has Wade leaving affected Heat popularity so far?

Has interest in the Heat diminished with Dwyane Wade gone?
There are conflicting results so far.
The first four games produced local ratings of 4.8, 3.4, 3.1 and 3.6, with three of those games competing with World Series games. That averages to a 3.7 TV rating, compared with 4.5 for all of last season.
That means 3.7 percent of all Miami-Ft. Lauderdale homes are watching Heat games on TV so far, compared with 4.5 last season. One ratings point in our market equals more than 16,000 households.
From an attendance standpoint, a bunch of seats were empty for Tuesday’s Sacramento game. But Heat games continue to sell out, extending the NBA’s second-longest sellout streak (behind only Dallas), to 297 games, including playoffs.
One reason why games keep selling out: Some season-ticket holders are in the final year of three-year contracts.
Though some tickets have sold at surprisingly low prices on the secondary market, Michael Lipman – CEO of Tickets of America – said premium seats “are selling in the same range as the Big Three [era].”
Does that surprise Lipman?
“I’m shocked,” he said. “Opening night was one of the best I ever had – as strong, if not stronger, as when LeBron James was here. There’s a new buzz about this team and basketball is such a growing sport.”
Lipman said courtside seats for Heat-Bulls next Thursday -- Wade’s return to Miami -- are going for $5000.
Check back later for Heat-Raptors notes from here in Toronto.... Twitter: @flasportsbuzz
