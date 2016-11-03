Miami Dolphins’ 2017 schedule nearly set; UM draft prospect on rise

The 2016 season isn’t halfway over, but the Dolphins already know most of their 2017 schedule.
With the New Orleans home game being shifted to London, the Dolphins’ 2017 home schedule has nearly been set: New England, Buffalo, the Jets, Denver, Oakland, Tampa Bay and the AFC South team who finishes in the same position as Miami.
The 2017 road schedule includes the three AFC East teams, plus Kansas City, San Diego, Atlanta, Carolina and the AFC North team that finishes in the same position as Miami.
Incidentally, NFC teams that visit Miami in future years are Chicago and Detroit in 2018 and Philadelphia and Washington in 2019.
ELDER ON RISE
One UM player who has helped his NFL stock: Corn Elder. “Tough, aggressive, good corner skills,” one NFL scout said, adding that UM coaches also have been talking up cornerback Adrian Colbert, who is now out indefinitely with a broken forearm.
UM cornerbacks coach Mike Rumph said “scouts are coming around watching Corn on a daily basis. He's become a hot commodity. And he deserves it because he goes hard every day.
“I think he will be a tremendous NFL player. I keep telling people, I compare him to Duane Starks. Duane was a top 10 pick in 1997 who really taught me the game and showed me how to do certain things.
“And that's the same qualities Corn has. If he continues to play like this, he should be pretty high up there” in the draft.
One of the NFC scouts rated Elder a fourth-rounder, with potential to move higher.
