Dolphins’ cornerback Culliver ready to return

2:13 Florida Panthers lose 3-2 to host Pittsburgh Penguins Pause

2:18 Florida Panthers lose 3-2 in Toronto

1:19 Bus monitor punches preschooler

5:35 Body-cam video shows deadly officer involved shooting

7:19 Voting rights are revoked

1:24 Dog rescued after being buried alive in Italian earthquake

1:45 Heroin antidote becomes available without prescription

1:29 Surveillance video shows armed robbery Miami check cashing store

1:34 Tannehill: You're going to continue to see big success from Jay